MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Airbus SE    AIR   NL0000235190

AIRBUS SE

(AIR)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Airbus : makes the freedom of flight possible by designing, manufacturing and supporting the world's best aircraft. ...

01/19/2021 | 11:04pm EST
Airbus - pioneering progress

Airbus Commercial Aircraft presentation

January 2021

Aviation: An irreplaceable force

4.5 billion

+48,000r

passengers

routes served

globally

+3,700

82.5%

airports with

cabin occupancy

scheduled

services

2019 statistics by ATAG

Airbus is a global leader in aeronautics, space and related services

Airbus, Airbus Defence and Space and Airbus Helicopters

134,931

€471bn

€70.5bn

Total workforce

Order book

Annual revenue, restated IFRS 15

Passion to create better ways to fly

Airbus Commercial Aircraft

7,184

400+

81k

€54,8bn

Commercial

Operators

Employees

Annual revenue, restated IFRS 15

Aircraft backlog

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Airbus SE published this content on 19 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 January 2021 04:03:03 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 46 911 M 56 960 M 56 960 M
Net income 2020 -1 494 M -1 815 M -1 815 M
Net cash 2020 1 264 M 1 535 M 1 535 M
P/E ratio 2020 -51,0x
Yield 2020 0,03%
Capitalization 71 511 M 86 680 M 86 829 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,50x
EV / Sales 2021 1,33x
Nbr of Employees 134 071
Free-Float 74,1%
Chart AIRBUS SE
Duration : Period :
Airbus SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AIRBUS SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 98,28 €
Last Close Price 91,30 €
Spread / Highest target 52,2%
Spread / Average Target 7,65%
Spread / Lowest Target -36,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Guillaume Faury Chief Executive Officer
René Richard Obermann Chairman
Michael Schöllhorn Chief Operating Officer
Dominik Asam Chief Financial Officer
Luc Hennekens Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AIRBUS SE1.69%86 262
THE BOEING COMPANY-4.55%115 345
TEXTRON INC.1.26%11 201
DASSAULT AVIATION0.33%9 038
AVIC ELECTROMECHANICAL SYSTEMS CO.,LTD.8.12%7 484
AVICHINA INDUSTRY & TECHNOLOGY COMPANY LIMITED41.04%7 410
