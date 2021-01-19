Airbus : makes the freedom of flight possible by designing, manufacturing and supporting the world's best aircraft. ...

Airbus - pioneering progress
Airbus Commercial Aircraft presentation
Aviation: An irreplaceable force
4.5 billion
+48,000r
passengers
routes served
globally
+3,700
82.5%
airports with
cabin occupancy
scheduled
services
2019 statistics by ATAG
Airbus is a global leader in aeronautics, space and related services
Airbus, Airbus Defence and Space and Airbus Helicopters
Total workforce
Order book
Annual revenue, restated IFRS 15
Passion to create better ways to fly
Airbus Commercial Aircraft
7,184
400+
81k
€54,8bn
Commercial
Operators
Employees
Annual revenue, restated IFRS 15
Aircraft backlog
