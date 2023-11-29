Airbus: market set to double by 2042

Airbus reports that, according to its latest global forecasts, the value of the commercial aircraft services market is set to almost double to $255 billion by 2042.



This momentum is driven by the upturn in air traffic, as well as demand for more digitally-equipped and connected aircraft, says the aircraft manufacturer.



Airbus expects to replace more than 17,000 aircraft by 2042, thanks to ongoing fleet modernization and investment in the latest-generation aircraft.



In detail, Airbus expects the "maintenance" market to grow from $108 billion to $210 billion. The market for 'improving' aircraft is expected to grow from US$11 billion to US$28 billion, and the market for 'training and operating' from US$11 billion to US$17 billion by 2042.



As a result, Airbus forecasts a need for an additional 2.2 million highly qualified people over the next 20 years, including 680,000 new technicians, 590,000 new pilots and 920,000 new cabin crew.



Global aviation services will see their strongest growth in South Asia, China and the Middle East. The regions with the highest market volume remain North America, Europe, China and Asia-Pacific.



