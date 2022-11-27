Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Airbus SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AIR   NL0000235190

AIRBUS SE

(AIR)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:39 2022-11-25 am EST
113.82 EUR   +0.49%
07:54aAirbus may delay some 2023 jet deliveries -sources
RE
11/25Airbus may delay some 2023 jet deliveries -sources
RE
11/25Airbus' 2023 Aircraft Deliveries Face Delays
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Airbus may delay some 2023 jet deliveries -sources

11/27/2022 | 07:54am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Updates Nov 25 story to include context for parked jets in ninth paragraph, engine executive comment in 13th paragraph)

PARIS, Nov 27 (Reuters) - Airbus is preparing the ground for further delays to planned delivery dates of some medium-haul aircraft in 2023 even as it races to meet delivery targets for 2022 in the face of supply chain and labour problems, three industry sources said.

The twin-speed approach comes as uncertainty remains over supplies of engines for new plane production as well as other parts and labour, they added, asking not to be named.

A spokesperson for Airbus said it had no comment on deliveries ahead of its next monthly bulletin in early December.

Analysts say aerospace is grappling with a series of concurrent problems with multiple knock-on effects.

Jetliner and engine makers are battling supply chain and labour problems, but so too are the worldwide repair shops needed to help airlines meet a sharper than expected recovery in demand by keeping their existing aircraft in service.

The logjam in repair capacity has left dozens of planes grounded as their engines are late coming out of overhaul, and that in turn has created competition for engines between new aircraft assembly lines and spares for the existing fleet.

At least one engine maker is experiencing renewed pressure to shift more engines away from supporting aircraft production to a pool of spares for existing customers, the sources said.

Airbus produces A320-neo family jets with a choice of engines from General Electric and Safran joint venture CFM International or Raytheon Technologies unit Pratt & Whitney. Boeing uses solely CFM for its 737 family.

Data showing how many jets are unused because of maintenance delays as opposed to economic or other reasons is not available. But there are signs the total number of parked A320neo-family jets has risen since early this year, led by Pratt versions, even as demand for travel on such aircraft has been increasing.

Currently some 129 Pratt-powered Airbus jets and 55 fitted with CFM's LEAP engines are parked, according to Ascend by Cirium's head of global consulting Rob Morris.

Neither engine maker had any immediate comment.

In October, Airbus and Safran struck a more upbeat note on recently disrupted engine supplies than Boeing, which said during quarterly earnings that engines were its main constraint.

At the same time, engine industry sources insist snags on their side of the fence are not solely to blame for delays. One executive denied any additional pressure on engine supplies.

Jetmakers have been facing difficulties getting other parts on time including galleys and lavatories, one executive said.

In July, Airbus said it would reach an interim production goal of 65 A320-family narrow-body jets a month in early 2024 instead of summer 2023. It targets 75 a month in 2025. (Reporting by Tim Hepher Editing by William Maclean, Alexander Smith and Frances Kerry)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIRBUS SE 0.49% 113.82 Real-time Quote.1.30%
BOEING 2.01% 178.36 Delayed Quote.-13.15%
CFM HOLDINGS LIMITED -2.80% 0.104 Delayed Quote.-0.95%
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY 0.31% 88.14 Delayed Quote.-6.99%
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION 0.35% 97.47 Delayed Quote.12.86%
SAFRAN 0.67% 117.22 Real-time Quote.8.88%
All news about AIRBUS SE
07:54aAirbus may delay some 2023 jet deliveries -sources
RE
11/25Airbus may delay some 2023 jet deliveries -sources
RE
11/25Airbus' 2023 Aircraft Deliveries Face Delays
MT
11/25Airbus may delay some 2023 jet deliveries -sources
RE
11/25French PM: We are on right track on FCAS fighter jet programme
RE
11/24Cathay Pacific in talks on orders for medium-haul jets, freighters
RE
11/24Airbus Signs Settlement for Libya, Kazakhstan Bribery Case With French Prosecutor
MT
11/24Airbus says reached settlement with French prosecutor on Libya, Kazakhstan bribery prob..
RE
11/23French minister says new Franco-German fighter top priority
RE
11/22France, Germany and Italy announce plans and funding details for European space launche..
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AIRBUS SE
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 59 215 M 61 573 M 61 573 M
Net income 2022 3 947 M 4 104 M 4 104 M
Net cash 2022 8 989 M 9 347 M 9 347 M
P/E ratio 2022 22,5x
Yield 2022 1,64%
Capitalization 89 632 M 93 201 M 93 201 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,36x
EV / Sales 2023 1,12x
Nbr of Employees 131 615
Free-Float 74,1%
Chart AIRBUS SE
Duration : Period :
Airbus SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AIRBUS SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 113,82 €
Average target price 148,73 €
Spread / Average Target 30,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Guillaume Faury Chief Executive Officer & Director
Dominik Asam Chief Financial Officer
René Richard Obermann Chairman
Sabine Klauke Chief Technical Officer
Alberto Jose Gutierrez Moreno Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AIRBUS SE1.30%93 201
BOEING-13.15%106 300
TEXTRON INC.-7.84%14 923
DASSAULT AVIATION60.95%13 229
AVICOPTER PLC-43.54%3 727
AVICHINA INDUSTRY & TECHNOLOGY COMPANY LIMITED-36.55%3 374