Airbus: military satellite contract with Germany
The spacecraft are due to be deployed before the end of the decade, and the contract is worth 2.1 billion euros.
Specifically, the contract covers the design, integration, testing and in-orbit delivery of two new Airbus-built geostationary military communications satellites, to succeed the COMSATBw 1B and 2B communications satellites.
It also includes the upgrade of the existing ground segment to operate the new satellites, as well as operational services for 15 years, with the possibility of an extension.
