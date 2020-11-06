Airbus monthly jet deliveries surge in October to near 2019 level

PARIS, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Airbus delivered 72
aircraft in October, nearly matching its tally in the same month
last year, as it focuses on stabilising cash generation to
weather the coronavirus crisis.
Europe's largest planemaker said deliveries for the first
ten months of 2020 reached 413 aircraft, down 36% from the same
period a year ago. However, October's deliveries were down just
6.5% from 77 aircraft in the same month in 2019.
Airbus sold 11 jets last month, mainly to private jet
operators amid a COVID-related slump in demand, and received
another three A220 cancellations from Macquarie Financial
Holdings, a unit of Australia's Macquarie Group.
So far this year Airbus has sold 381 jets, or 308 after
cancellations, outstripping Boeing in orders and
deliveries as the U.S. planemaker's 737 MAX remains grounded by
a 19-month-old safety ban, which is expected to be lifted this
month.
Airbus issued the update after reaffirming plans internally
to reach cash breakeven in the last quarter, boosted by
deliveries of the narrow-body A320neo family, while expressing
worries over the market for wide-body jets, insiders said.
Deliveries - brought to a near halt in April by the pandemic
hitting demand for air travel worldwide - have surged as Airbus
rearranged delivery slots for hundreds of aircraft, supported by
storage deals with airlines unable to put them into service.
The proportion of deliveries to Chinese airlines remains
below pre-crisis levels, however.
Airbus has pushed Chinese carriers to take delivery now that
their domestic market has rebounded to pre-COVID levels, but
some are using the pandemic as an excuse to delay travelling to
Europe to take jets, industry sources said earlier.
Analysts say the shape of 2021 deliveries may depend on the
timing of any COVID-19 vaccine, the availability of cash and
funding for airlines and the ability of carriers to survive the
winter low season after failing to fill reserves in the summer.
Airbus has said it expects demand to return to pre-crisis
levels somewhere between 2023 and 2025, but has told its supply
chain to be ready to raise A320neo-family production to 47 a
month in the second half as demand for those jets quickens.
(Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by Louise Heavens and
Alexander Smith)