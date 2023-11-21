Airbus: multi-year contract awarded to DXC Technology

U.S.-based digital services specialist DXC Technology has been awarded a multi-year contract by Airbus to digitize its operations.



Under the terms of the agreement, DXC will manage Airbus' 'ServiceNow' logistics platform, an enterprise application that enables the aircraft manufacturer to manage and track urgent and on-demand shipments between its various production sites.



The aeronautics group has almost a hundred production units in towns close to Toulouse, which generates a considerable logistical workload every year in transporting parts from one site to another.



Launched in 2022, DXC's 'ServiceNow' team provides consulting, systems integration and management services to help customers streamline processes across the enterprise, including HR, customer service, IT and asset management.



Today, DXC's practice includes over 1,400 certified ServiceNow experts working on behalf of more than 350 customers worldwide.



