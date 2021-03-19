Airbus : A330 Facts & Figures

● The most popular widebody family ever - A330 dominates the widebody short to medium haul market.
● Versatile - Flying efficiently on routes from 20 mn to over 17 hours thanks to weight variants.
● A330neo: lowering operating costs by leveraging
A350s new generation technology.
● The A330neo is the newest widebody aircraft offering unbeatable profitability
● Enhanced passenger experience in the quietest cabin in its category.
Orders and deliveries
●Orders: 1,810(incl. 331A330neo, Freighters, MRTT) orders from more than 120 customers (2 order in 2020)
●Deliveries:1,512(incl. 58 A330neo) to more than120operators
●Backlog: 298A330 (24 A330 and 273 A330neo)
● More than1,300A330s sold since B787 launch.
In-service status
● 1,434 aircraft in fleet including freighter and MRTT aircraft , with 122 operators (largest widebody operator base)
● ~10 Years Average Aircraft Age
● ~10 hrs daily utilization
● ~5 Hours Average Flight Duration
● 99.5% Operational Reliability
● More than 55 million flight hours since entry into service
● More than 300 new city pairs have opened since the launch of 787 (2011).
Product features
A330 Family
●The A330 Family is the most popular widebody Family ever
oHighly reliable & versatile
oflying efficiently from 20min to over 17 hours
oserving all mission types, for all market civil, freight, military and corporate
●The A330 benefits from Airbus commonality concept with significant operating costs reduction for airlines seamless integration into existing Airbus fleets and facilitated upsizing of airline's operations to long-haul.
● A330-200
oUp to7,250nm /13,450kmrange: (same as 787-8 at lower cost)
oMid-size freighter: up to 70 tons of payload with a range up to 4,100 nm
oUp to 35% lower operating costs per tonne compared to larger freighters.
● A330-200 P2F
oMid-size freighter: up to 61 tons of payload with a range up to 4,200 nm
● A330-300 P2F
oMid-size freighter: up to 61 tons of payload with a range up to 3,700 nm
A330neo - A new aircraft built on A330 proven values
●Launched to continue the great success of the most popular widebody A330
● One aircraft in two sizeswith over 99% commonality:A330-800 and A330-900
●95% commonality in airframe spare parts by part number and investment between A330 and A330neo thanks to continual development of the A330 (investing every year).
●Up to7% lower Cash Operating Costper seatthan the 787
● The A330neo is member of the Airbus leading widebody family
oLeveraging A350 technologies (winglet, Pylon, nacelle, bleed) and new generation engine RR Trent 7000, the A330neoburns 25% less fuel per seat than previous generationcompetitors (767-300ER and 777-200ER) or 14% less fuel per seat vs current A330. Lowering operating costs by leveraging A350's new generation technology
oSame Airspace cabin offering new passenger experience with highest comfort for maximum well-being, 3db quieter than competitors. It also offers cabin efficiency enablers such as a new rear galley complex, new lavatories and optimised lower deck crew rest.
● True new generation aircraft:
oPowered by new generation Rolls-Royce Trent 7000 engine, with new pylon and new nacelle producing significant reductions in fuel burn
oNew wing - extended wingspan to 64m, state-of-the-art aerodynamics
●A330neo benefits from Airbus commonality concept= significant operating costs reduction for airlines: seamless integration into existing Airbus fleets and facilitated upsizing of airline's operations to long-haul:
oOnly half a day of self-training from A330 to A330neo
oOnly 7 days of training from A330 to A320.
oOnly 8 days of training from A330 to A350 thanks to a common type rating.
A330-800:The newest, most efficient longest range entry level widebody
● Based on the A330-200, having the largest operator base (100+) of any widebody aircraft
● Most efficient long-range route-opener thanks to its 8,150nm capability for the latest variant.
● Best placed to replace aging 767s and eventually the currently relatively young A330-200 fleet.
● 50 airlines fly 450 city pairs using both A330 and A321 on the same routes.
● Up to 1,300nm more range vs A330-200 (ceo operations range average) - Enabling non-stop South East Asia - Europe and transpacific South East Asia - US West Coast
A330-900: The newest, lowest seat mile cost mid size widebody
● Based on the A330-300, which is part of the most operated widebody family ever
● Consolidates A330 family position in the 300-seater category.
● Designed to replace A330-300, A340-300 and B777-200/ER
● 7,200nm of range for the latest variant 1,500nm more range vs today's A330-300 (ceo operations range average)
● Launch customer: Delta Air Lines / Launch operator: TAP Air Portugal
A330neo advantages vs 787
● More seats and flexibility in Y/C seating arrangements 8 abreast or 9 abreast
● Lower fuel burn per seat
● The quietest cabin - 3bd quieter
● A330-900: -7% COC*/seat vs. 787-9
● A330-800: -6% COC*/seat vs. 787-8
*COC: Cash Operating Costs (A330neo at 9 abreast)
ACJ330neo
● A private jet version of the new A330neo
● Flying 25 passengers 10,400 nm/19,260 km or 21 hours, enough to fly nonstop from Europe to Australia.
Technical Data
●
Capacity
from200to440seats.
●
Variants include
Freighter, VIP, and Military Tanker/Transport (MRTT) a/c
A330 Family
Typical seating
Max. seating
Range
Wing Span
Overall length
Overall height
MTO W
A330-200
210 to 250
406
7,250nm 13,450km
197'10'' 60.30m
193' 58.82m
57' 17.39m
242t
A330-300
250 to 290
440
6,350nm 11,750km
197'10'' 60.30m
208' 63.66m
55' 16.79m
242t
Neos
A330-800
220 to 260
406
7,500nm 13,900
210' 64.00m
193' 58.82m
57' 17.39m
242t
8,150nm 15,094km
251t
A330-900
260 to 300
440
6,550nm 12,130km
210' 64.00m
208' 63.66m
55' 16.79m
242t
7,200nm 13,334km
251t
Freighter
Max payload
Max range
A330-200F
-
70 ton.
4,100nm 7600km
197'10'' 60.30m
192'11" 58.80m
55'5'' 16.90m
233t
A330-200 P2F
-
61 ton.
4,200nm 7800km
197'10'' 60.30m
192'11" 58.80m
55'5'' 16.90m
233t
A330-300 P2F
-
61 ton.
3,700nm 6800km
197'10'' 60.30m
208' 63.66m
55' 16.79m
233t
Other Variants
A330-MRTT
(MRTT= Multi Role Tanker Transport) 111 tonnes of fuel / 45t of payload
ACJ330neo
will fly 25 passengers 10,400 nm/19, 260 km, up to 21h non-stop flight
● Engine options: CF6-80E1 PW4000 and RR Trent 700 RR / Trent 7000 on neo generation
