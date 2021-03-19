Airbus : A330 Facts & Figures

March 2021

(Figures at end of February 2021)

A330 FAMILY: POWERING INTO THE FUTURE

● The most popular widebody family ever - A330 dominates the widebody short to medium haul market.

● Versatile - Flying efficiently on routes from 20 mn to over 17 hours thanks to weight variants.

A350s new generation technology.

● The A330neo is the newest widebody aircraft offering unbeatable profitability

● Enhanced passenger experience in the quietest cabin in its category.

Orders and deliveries

● More than 1,300 A330s sold since B787 launch.

● Deliveries: 1,512 (incl. 58 A330neo) to more than 120 operators

● Orders: 1,810 (incl. 331 A330neo, Freighters, MRTT) orders from more than 120 customers (2 order in 2020)

In-service status

● More than 300 new city pairs have opened since the launch of 787 (2011).

● More than 55 million flight hours since entry into service

● 1,434 aircraft in fleet including freighter and MRTT aircraft , with 122 operators (largest widebody operator base)

Product features

A330 Family

o flying efficiently from 20min to over 17 hours

● The A330 Family is the most popular widebody Family ever

o serving all mission types, for all market civil, freight, military and corporate

o Mid-size freighter: up to 61 tons of payload with a range up to 3,700 nm

o Mid-size freighter: up to 61 tons of payload with a range up to 4,200 nm

o Up to 35% lower operating costs per tonne compared to larger freighters.

o Mid-size freighter: up to 70 tons of payload with a range up to 4,100 nm

o Up to 6,350nm /11,750km range - 97% 777-200ER (787-9) route coverage at lower cost.

o Up to 7,250nm /13,450km range: (same as 787-8 at lower cost)

● The A330 benefits from Airbus commonality concept with significant operating costs reduction for airlines seamless integration into existing Airbus fleets and facilitated upsizing of airline's operations to long-haul.

A330neo - A new aircraft built on A330 proven values

● Launched to continue the great success of the most popular widebody A330

● One aircraft in two sizes with over 99% commonality: A330-800 and A330-900

● 95% commonality in airframe spare parts by part number and investment between A330 and A330neo thanks to continual development of the A330 (investing every year).

● Up to 7% lower Cash Operating Cost per seat than the 787

● The A330neo is member of the Airbus leading widebody family o Leveraging A350 technologies (winglet, Pylon, nacelle, bleed) and new generation engine RR Trent 7000, the A330neo burns 25% less fuel per seat than previous generation competitors (767-300ER and 777-200ER) or 14% less fuel per seat vs current A330. Lowering operating costs by leveraging A350's new generation technology

o Same Airspace cabin offering new passenger experience with highest comfort for maximum well-being, 3db quieter than competitors. It also offers cabin efficiency enablers such as a new rear galley complex, new lavatories and optimised lower deck crew rest.

● True new generation aircraft: o Powered by new generation Rolls-Royce Trent 7000 engine, with new pylon and new nacelle producing significant reductions in fuel burn

o New wing - extended wingspan to 64m, state-of-the-art aerodynamics

o New Sharklets full composite

o New systems - Latest technology A350 cockpit functionalities on board - WI-FI Tablet EFB - Dual head-up display - Runway Overrun Prevention.