AIRBUS SE

(AIR)
Airbus : A330 Facts & Figures

03/19/2021
March 2021

(Figures at end of February 2021)

A330 FAMILY: POWERING INTO THE FUTURE

  • ● The most popular widebody family ever - A330 dominates the widebody short to medium haul market.

  • ● Versatile - Flying efficiently on routes from 20 mn to over 17 hours thanks to weight variants.

  • ● A330neo: lowering operating costs by leveraging

A350s new generation technology.

  • ● The A330neo is the newest widebody aircraft offering unbeatable profitability

  • ● Enhanced passenger experience in the quietest cabin in its category.

Orders and deliveries

  • Orders: 1,810 (incl. 331 A330neo, Freighters, MRTT) orders from more than 120 customers (2 order in 2020)

  • Deliveries: 1,512 (incl. 58 A330neo) to more than 120 operators

  • Backlog: 298 A330 (24 A330 and 273 A330neo)

  • ● More than 1,300 A330s sold since B787 launch.

In-service status

  • ● 1,434 aircraft in fleet including freighter and MRTT aircraft , with 122 operators (largest widebody operator base)

  • ● ~10 Years Average Aircraft Age

  • ● ~10 hrs daily utilization

  • ● ~5 Hours Average Flight Duration

  • ● 99.5% Operational Reliability

  • ● More than 55 million flight hours since entry into service

  • ● More than 300 new city pairs have opened since the launch of 787 (2011).

Product features

A330 Family

  • The A330 Family is the most popular widebody Family ever

    • o Highly reliable & versatile

    • o flying efficiently from 20min to over 17 hours

  • o serving all mission types, for all market civil, freight, military and corporate

  • The A330 benefits from Airbus commonality concept with significant operating costs reduction for airlines seamless integration into existing Airbus fleets and facilitated upsizing of airline's operations to long-haul.

  • ● A330-200

    • o Up to 7,250nm /13,450km range: (same as 787-8 at lower cost)

  • ● A330-300

    • o Up to 6,350nm /11,750km range - 97% 777-200ER (787-9) route coverage at lower cost.

  • ● A330-200F

    • o Mid-size freighter: up to 70 tons of payload with a range up to 4,100 nm

      • o Up to 35% lower operating costs per tonne compared to larger freighters.

  • ● A330-200 P2F

    • o Mid-size freighter: up to 61 tons of payload with a range up to 4,200 nm

  • ● A330-300 P2F

    • o Mid-size freighter: up to 61 tons of payload with a range up to 3,700 nm

A330neo - A new aircraft built on A330 proven values

  • Launched to continue the great success of the most popular widebody A330

  • ● One aircraft in two sizes with over 99% commonality: A330-800 and A330-900

  • 95% commonality in airframe spare parts by part number and investment between A330 and A330neo thanks to continual development of the A330 (investing every year).

  • Up to 7% lower Cash Operating Cost per seat than the 787

  • ● The A330neo is member of the Airbus leading widebody family

    • o Leveraging A350 technologies (winglet, Pylon, nacelle, bleed) and new generation engine RR Trent 7000, the A330neo burns 25% less fuel per seat than previous generation competitors (767-300ER and 777-200ER) or 14% less fuel per seat vs current A330. Lowering operating costs by leveraging A350's new generation technology

    • o Same Airspace cabin offering new passenger experience with highest comfort for maximum well-being, 3db quieter than competitors. It also offers cabin efficiency enablers such as a new rear galley complex, new lavatories and optimised lower deck crew rest.

  • ● True new generation aircraft:

    • o Powered by new generation Rolls-Royce Trent 7000 engine, with new pylon and new nacelle producing significant reductions in fuel burn

    • o New wing - extended wingspan to 64m, state-of-the-art aerodynamics

    • o New Sharklets full composite

    • o New systems - Latest technology A350 cockpit functionalities on board - WI-FI Tablet EFB - Dual head-up display - Runway Overrun Prevention.

  • A330neo benefits from Airbus commonality concept = significant operating costs reduction for airlines: seamless integration into existing Airbus fleets and facilitated upsizing of airline's operations to long-haul:

    • o Only half a day of self-training from A330 to A330neo

    • o Only 7 days of training from A330 to A320.

    • o Only 8 days of training from A330 to A350 thanks to a common type rating.

A330-800: The newest, most efficient longest range entry level widebody

  • ● Based on the A330-200, having the largest operator base (100+) of any widebody aircraft

  • ● Most efficient long-range route-opener thanks to its 8,150nm capability for the latest variant.

  • ● Best placed to replace aging 767s and eventually the currently relatively young A330-200 fleet.

  • ● 50 airlines fly 450 city pairs using both A330 and A321 on the same routes.

  • ● Up to 1,300nm more range vs A330-200 (ceo operations range average) - Enabling non-stop South East Asia - Europe and transpacific South East Asia - US West Coast

A330-900: The newest, lowest seat mile cost mid size widebody

  • ● Based on the A330-300, which is part of the most operated widebody family ever

  • ● Consolidates A330 family position in the 300-seater category.

  • ● Designed to replace A330-300, A340-300 and B777-200/ER

  • ● 7,200nm of range for the latest variant 1,500nm more range vs today's A330-300 (ceo operations range average)

  • ● Launch customer: Delta Air Lines / Launch operator: TAP Air Portugal

A330neo advantages vs 787

  • ● More seats and flexibility in Y/C seating arrangements 8 abreast or 9 abreast

  • ● Lower fuel burn per seat

  • ● The quietest cabin - 3bd quieter

  • ● A330-900: -7% COC*/seat vs. 787-9

  • ● A330-800: -6% COC*/seat vs. 787-8

    *COC: Cash Operating Costs (A330neo at 9 abreast)

ACJ330neo

  • ● A private jet version of the new A330neo

  • ● Flying 25 passengers 10,400 nm/19,260 km or 21 hours, enough to fly nonstop from Europe to Australia.

Technical Data

Capacity

from 200 to 440 seats.

Variants include

Freighter, VIP, and Military Tanker/Transport (MRTT) a/c

A330 Family

Typical seating

Max. seating

Range

Wing Span

Overall length

Overall height

MTO W

A330-200

210 to 250

406

7,250nm 13,450km

197'10'' 60.30m

193' 58.82m

57' 17.39m

242t

A330-300

250 to 290

440

6,350nm 11,750km

197'10'' 60.30m

208' 63.66m

55' 16.79m

242t

Neos

A330-800

220 to 260

406

7,500nm 13,900

210' 64.00m

193' 58.82m

57' 17.39m

242t

8,150nm 15,094km

251t

A330-900

260 to 300

440

6,550nm 12,130km

210' 64.00m

208' 63.66m

55' 16.79m

242t

7,200nm 13,334km

251t

Freighter

Max payload

Max range

A330-200F

-

70 ton.

4,100nm 7600km

197'10'' 60.30m

192'11" 58.80m

55'5'' 16.90m

233t

A330-200 P2F

-

61 ton.

4,200nm 7800km

197'10'' 60.30m

192'11" 58.80m

55'5'' 16.90m

233t

A330-300 P2F

-

61 ton.

3,700nm 6800km

197'10'' 60.30m

208' 63.66m

55' 16.79m

233t

Other Variants

A330-MRTT

(MRTT= Multi Role Tanker Transport) 111 tonnes of fuel / 45t of payload

ACJ330neo

will fly 25 passengers 10,400 nm/19, 260 km, up to 21h non-stop flight

  • ● Engine options: CF6-80E1 PW4000 and RR Trent 700 RR / Trent 7000 on neo generation

This is an excerpt of the original content.

Disclaimer

Airbus SE published this content on 19 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2021
