Airbus : After 17 years, truce nears in U.S.-Europe jet subsidy war

* Trade envoys meeting this week amid high-level summits
* U.S. and EU have been sparring over aircraft aid since
2004
* July 11 deadline for deal to avoid reinstating tariffs
June 14 (Reuters) - The United States and Europe are
expected to announce a five-year suspension of tariffs in their
17-year-old dispute over aircraft subsidies on Tuesday, allowing
them to focus on the threat posed by China's nascent commercial
aircraft industry, people familiar with the matter said.
A deal to pause the world's largest corporate trade dispute
would help U.S. planemaker Boeing and Europe's Airbus
, while granting relief to dozens of other industries
affected by tit-for-tat tariffs that were suspended in March.
They face a renewed trade war within weeks if there is no
progress.
U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai discussed the
dispute in her first face-to-face meeting with EU counterpart
Valdis Dombrovskis on Monday ahead of Tuesday's U.S.-EU summit,
where China will also be a key topic. Tai travels to Britain on
Wednesday.
The European Commission, which oversees EU trade policy, and
the United States had vowed to find a solution by July 11 when
the currently suspended transatlantic tariffs are due to resume.
Officials had targeted a permanent solution through a pair
of treaties - one between the United States and European Union,
the original parties, and another between Washington and London
following Britain's exit from the EU - on new ground rules for
aerospace.
But reaching a detailed accord has proven complex, given
nearly two decades of legal wrangling and thousands of pages of
documents, said one source briefed on the talks.
A standstill agreement would push back the resumption of
tariffs by years at a time when U.S. President Joe Biden has
vowed to reset relations with European partners after four
tumultuous years under former President Donald Trump.
Freezing the conflict over jet subsides, some of which have
been rescinded or wound down, would give both sides more time to
focus on broader agendas such as concerns over China's
state-driven economic model, several of the sources said.
The tariffs on $11.5 billion of goods were progressively
imposed from 2019 after the United States and EU both won
partial victories at the World Trade Organization over claims of
unfair aid for Boeing and Airbus.
The dispute has dragged on since 2004 when the United States
withdrew from a 1992 aircraft subsidy pact and took the EU to
the WTO, claiming Airbus had managed to equal Boeing's share of
the jet market thanks in part to subsidized government loans.
The EU counter-sued over what it termed unfair R&D support
and subsidized tax incentives for Boeing.
In recent months, top European, British and U.S. officials
have engaged in intense discussions to settle the dispute and
focus on other challenges, including China.
CHINA 'ON RADAR'
Tai told Reuters in May she was optimistic about reaching a
deal with Brussels, adding that the two sides needed to look at
"the bigger question" of China's ambitions to become a global
player in the commercial aircraft industry.
The U.S. has floated a joint review of aerospace funding in
non-market economies like China, two of the people said.
One of the sources said the two sides had agreed to increase
information-sharing, but gave no further details.
"There's no question that the rise of China's aircraft
industry is ... on everybody's proverbial radar," U.S. Chamber
of Commerce Senior Vice-President Marjorie Chorlins told
reporters on Monday, noting what she described as China's "heavy
subsidization" of its industries.
She said settling the dispute would provide "a tremendous
boost of goodwill" for broader U.S.-European ties.
Brussels and Washington remain at odds over steel and
aluminum tariffs, but are expected at Tuesday's summit to set a
Dec. 1 deadline to end punitive tariffs related to the dispute,
according to a draft communique seen by Reuters.
Like the United States, the EU has sparred with Beijing on
trade and security this year. But its 27 nations could struggle
to agree a common front on topics like aerospace.
In April, for example, Hungary blocked an EU statement
criticizing China's new Hong Kong security law, sparking a row
over the right of member states to veto EU foreign policy.
The Chinese embassy in Washington had no immediate comment.
None of the parties agreed to comment on the talks.
HURDLES TO PERMANENT AGREEMENT
In a potentially key breakthrough, the United States had
watered down opposition to the principle of future public loans
for Airbus and removed its demand for compensation.
But its insistence on advance notice of any future public
loans had triggered concerns among EU officials, who rejected
giving Washington any veto power, people familiar with the talks
said.
Even more critical is the benchmark to be used when deciding
whether the interest on any future loans is market-compatible.
Under the 1992 subsidy pact, one third of a project could be
financed by direct government support such as loans and cleared
indirect R&D support up to 4% of a company's revenue.
One option is to revisit that framework with market rules
replacing subsidy quotas and a new cap on indirect R&D support.
Brexit has also complicated negotiations.
Britain and the United States came close to striking an
aerospace agreement in December that could have forced the hand
of Brussels in its own talks with Washington.
Britain's ability to negotiate trade deals independently of
the EU is central to its new "global Britain" stance. But its
flexibility on Airbus is cramped by its role as one of four core
nations involved in the planemaker, pre-dating its EU
accession.
Airbus, which has 14,000 staff in Britain, has made plain
work could shift abroad if the UK turns its back on aerospace.
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal, Philip Blenkinsop, David
Shepardson, William James, Tim Hepher; Writing by Tim Hepher;
Editing by Jane Merriman and Stephen Coates)