Airbus : Breathtaking first images from Pléiades Neo

Game changer is a word we hear all too often, but it's not an exaggeration for Pléiades Neo. Not just in terms of the imagery market, but also because this heralds the arrival of a completely new generation of satellites, systems, services and business models. The lessons Airbus has learnt while developing this state of the art constellation, further refining the silicon carbide technology and optical instrument design that it first pioneered 20 years ago, will enable it to provide even better solutions in all resolutions.

With the first Pléiades Neo now in orbit, joining the world's largest optical and radar satellite fleet - Airbus is already looking to the future generation of Earth observation satellites. Infrared is the next frontier and our engineers are already working hard on two climate missions. Airbus is ready for the challenge!

