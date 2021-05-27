Airbus : CEO seeks to calm supplier nerves over output hike

PARIS, May 27 (Reuters) - The head of Europe's Airbus
urged suppliers to prepare industrially and financially
for steep increases in jet output floated earlier on Thursday,
and said the industry was returning towards pre-crisis trends
for its most popular airplanes.
Airbus sees demand for single-aisle medium-haul jets like
the A320neo as fundamentally strong, gradually resuming a
trajectory seen before COVID-19 triggered production cuts.
"It is just there. The pent-up demand is very strong for
those flights," Chief Executive Guillaume Faury told Reuters in
an interview
"That is why we are sharing (production scenarios) with them
and we are asking them to be prepared, and they have the means
to do that. There is a lot of liquidity in the market."
Faury's comments came as Airbus firmed up plans for
increased output in 2021 and issued a mix of firm targets and
provisional scenarios that could almost double single-aisle
output by 2025, sending its shares sharply higher.
Investors hailed a bounce-back for an industry battered by
the coronavirus crisis, but several suppliers have talked of a
standoff with Airbus about who should pay for investments needed
to get single-aisle output back to pre-crisis levels and beyond.
Faury said the unusually detailed output plan would reassure
suppliers that everyone was sharing the same burden.
"The aim is to give the supply chain a clear
understanding...and make sure that they have no doubt that what
we are asking them to prepare is consistent with what we are
asking other suppliers to prepare," he said.
"I think we should not overestimate our level of confidence,
but we should not also not underestimate the fact that after
the crisis it is no longer a crisis," he said.
Analysts say tough negotiations over the balance between
upfront machinery investments and the promise of profits from
future high volumes is common. But the discussion has
intensified after the crisis hit finances of many suppliers.
(Reporting by Tim Hepher
Editing by GV De Clercq)