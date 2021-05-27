Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Airbus SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AIR   NL0000235190

AIRBUS SE

(AIR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Airbus : CEO tells suppliers liquidity exists for output hike

05/27/2021 | 11:11am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Airbus site in Toulouse

PARIS (Reuters) - The head of Europe's Airbus urged suppliers to prepare industrially and financially for steep increases in jet output floated earlier on Thursday, and said the industry was returning towards pre-crisis trends for its most-sold model.

Airbus sees demand for single-aisle medium-haul jets like the A320neo as fundamentally strong, gradually resuming a trajectory seen before COVID-19 triggered production cuts.

"It is just there. The pent-up demand is very strong for those flights," Chief Executive Guillaume Faury told Reuters.

"That is why we are sharing (production scenarios) with them and we are asking them to be prepared, and they have the means to do that. There is a lot of liquidity in the market."

Airbus earlier firmed up plans for increased output in 2021 and issued a mix of firm targets and industrial scenarios that could almost double single-aisle output by 2025.

(Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by GV De Clercq)


© Reuters 2021
All news about AIRBUS SE
11:23aGLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : HSBC, Royal Dutch Shell, Ford, Volkswagen, Uber...
11:11aAIRBUS  : CEO tells suppliers liquidity exists for output hike
RE
09:55aToday on Wall Street: When strategies collide
09:42aAIRBUS  : NorldLB reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
07:59aAIRBUS  : Receives a Buy rating from Goldman Sachs
MD
07:52aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Rise After Jobless Claims, GDP Data
DJ
05:20aAIRBUS  : EasyJet founder's family sells small stake in airline
RE
04:58aEUROPE : European shares hover below highs, Bayer hit by Roundup ruling
RE
04:47aPrepare for Rapid Air Travel Rebound, Airbus Tells Industry
DJ
04:25aAIRBUS  : Gets a Neutral rating from Jefferies
MD
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 51 636 M 62 934 M 62 934 M
Net income 2021 1 728 M 2 106 M 2 106 M
Net cash 2021 4 445 M 5 417 M 5 417 M
P/E ratio 2021 43,3x
Yield 2021 0,53%
Capitalization 76 728 M 93 708 M 93 517 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,40x
EV / Sales 2022 1,20x
Nbr of Employees 127 814
Free-Float 74,1%
Chart AIRBUS SE
Duration : Period :
Airbus SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AIRBUS SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 114,15 €
Last Close Price 97,67 €
Spread / Highest target 38,2%
Spread / Average Target 16,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -7,85%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Guillaume Faury Chief Executive Officer
Dominik Asam Chief Financial Officer
René Richard Obermann Chairman
Grazia Vittadini Chief Technology Officer
Jean-Brice Dumont Executive Vice President-Engineering
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AIRBUS SE8.79%93 708
THE BOEING COMPANY12.76%141 156
TEXTRON INC.39.52%15 220
DASSAULT AVIATION8.92%9 922
AVIC ELECTROMECHANICAL SYSTEMS CO.,LTD.-8.82%6 310
AVICHINA INDUSTRY & TECHNOLOGY COMPANY LIMITED-4.25%5 146