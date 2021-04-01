Airbus : Defining cabins for customers - building a dream from a distance

In close cooperation with Airbus' subsidiary Testia and Information Management teams, the CDC was able to run customer definitions for the cabin, using a combination of virtual remote assistance, video conferences and live 3D Digital Mock-Up (DMU), when attendance in person was not possible. The combined solution offered by this partnership is available on smartphones and supporting digital devices enabling customers, suppliers and Airbus to perform many aspects of the cabin definition process on time, quality and without incurring additional costs.

In 2020, around a third of all CDC definition meetings have been managed virtually, with an overall customer satisfaction rate of 96%. Air New Zealand was one of the many airlines to benefit from the newly developed capability in the CDC. 'Due to the pandemic and the need to continue development work remotely on cabin interiors. It is great to see Airbus thinking ahead on how the CDC can service the needs of the airlines. The remote live lighting session was excellent and very beneficial for us,' says Ed Collett the new Aircraft Programme Manager for Air New Zealand.

'In these difficult times, our customers are increasingly aware that our virtual live definition sessions are an efficient solution to reconnect all relevant stakeholders in one single digital place - even if they are looking forward to coming back physically in the CDC as soon as they can,' says Alexander.

2021 seems to confirm this trend and the remote solution developed by Airbus and Testia continues to smooth the customers' cabin definition journey.