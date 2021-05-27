Log in
    AIR   NL0000235190

AIRBUS SE

(AIR)
Summary 
Summary

Airbus : EasyJet founder's family sells small stake in airline

05/27/2021 | 05:20am EDT
LONDON (Reuters) - The family of the founder of British airline easyJet sold a small stake in the company, a regulatory filing showed on Thursday, reducing the Haji-Ioannou family's holding to 25.3% from 26.7%.

Stelios Haji-Ioannou founded easyJet in 1995, and along with family members remains its biggest shareholder, although their holding has reduced from around 34% last year due to a share sale and after a placing by the airline.

During the pandemic, Haji-Ioannou criticised easyJet's strategy, calling on it to scrap a large order for new Airbus jets.

Shares in easyJet traded at 989 pence on Thursday morning. They remain well below their pre-pandemic level of around 1,500 pence, but they have risen 19% in the year to date on hopes for a recovery in air travel.

(Reporting by Sarah Young; Editing by Kate Holton)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIRBUS SE 6.24% 103.86 Real-time Quote.8.79%
EASYJET PLC 0.11% 987.88 Delayed Quote.18.89%
Financials
Sales 2021 51 636 M 62 953 M 62 953 M
Net income 2021 1 728 M 2 107 M 2 107 M
Net cash 2021 4 495 M 5 480 M 5 480 M
P/E ratio 2021 43,3x
Yield 2021 0,53%
Capitalization 76 728 M 93 708 M 93 545 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,40x
EV / Sales 2022 1,20x
Nbr of Employees 127 814
Free-Float 74,1%
Technical analysis trends AIRBUS SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 114,15 €
Last Close Price 97,67 €
Spread / Highest target 38,2%
Spread / Average Target 16,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -7,85%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Guillaume Faury Chief Executive Officer
Dominik Asam Chief Financial Officer
René Richard Obermann Chairman
Grazia Vittadini Chief Technology Officer
Jean-Brice Dumont Executive Vice President-Engineering
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AIRBUS SE8.79%93 708
THE BOEING COMPANY12.76%141 156
TEXTRON INC.39.52%15 220
DASSAULT AVIATION8.92%9 922
AVIC ELECTROMECHANICAL SYSTEMS CO.,LTD.-8.82%6 310
AVICHINA INDUSTRY & TECHNOLOGY COMPANY LIMITED-4.25%5 146