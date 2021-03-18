Airbus : February 2021

STANDARD TERMS AND CONDITIONS OF PURCHASE AND SUPPLY

SPANISH LAW VERSION (FEBRUARY 2021)

1. Definitions:

The titles of the articles ("Articles") herein are inserted for convenience of reference only and shall not affect the interpretation of these Conditions.

Unless otherwise defined, capitalised terms, singular or plural, used in these Conditions shall have the meaning set out below: "Acknowledgement Form" means the form of acknowledgement document issued with the Order.

"Airbus" means Airbus SAS, Airbus Operations GmbH, Airbus Operations SAS, Airbus Operations Ltd, or Airbus Operations SL including direct or subsequent successors thereto (individually an "Airbus Company").

"Aircraft" means the Purchaser's products and all variants and derivatives thereof, in which the Items (as specified in the Order) are or could be incorporated.

"Aviation Authorities" means the official authority having the jurisdiction to approve the design, manufacture and airworthiness of the Aircraft and/or the Item, eg DGAC (France), CAA (UK), LBA (Germany), DGAC (Spain), EASA (Europe), FAA (USA) and any other relevant or successor aviation authority.

"Conditions" means the terms and conditions of purchase and supply set out herein.

"Due Delivery Date" means the due date of delivery of the Item to the place of delivery as specified in the Order.

"Excusable Delay" has the meaning set out in Article 9.1 (Excusable Delay).

"General Data Protection Regulation" or "GDPR" means the European Union regulation (EU) 2016/679 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 27 April 2016 on the protection of natural persons with regard to the processing of personal data and on the free movement of such data, and repealing Directive 95/46/EC, as amended from time to time.

"Item" means any goods, material, work or service identified in the Order and as specified in the Specification forming part of the Order.

"Operator" means any company, individual, government or entity having lawful ownership or lawful usage of the Aircraft or Item.

"Order" means the Specific Conditions, these Conditions and any attachments, which are incorporated by reference, and any amendments to the foregoing documents.

"Parties" means the Purchaser and the Supplier and "Party" shall be construed accordingly.

"Personal Data" means any information relating to an identified or identifiable natural person. An identifiable natural person is one who can be identified, directly or indirectly, in particular by reference to an identifier such as a name, an identification number, location data, an online identifier or to one or more factors specific to the physical, physiological, genetic, mental, economic, cultural or social identity of that natural person (as defined in GDPR).

"Public Official" means an elected or appointed official, employee or agent of any national, regional or local government/state or department, agency or instrumentality of any such government/state or any enterprise in which such a government/state owns, directly or indirectly, a majority or controlling interest; an official of a political party; a candidate for public office; any official, employee or agent of any public international organisation; and any spouse or close family member related thereto.

"Purchaser" means the relevant individual Airbus Company, which places the Order and is identified on the front of the Order.

"Specification" means the requirements defining the Item, if any, issued by the Purchaser and incorporated in the Order.

"Specific Conditions" means the conditions negotiated and agreed between the Purchaser and the Supplier incorporated into and appearing on the front of the Order including any Specifications.

"Supplier" means the company, person or entity upon whom the Order is placed and which is identified on the front of the Order.

The Supplier will be provided, upon request, with any document related to the Order and referred to herein.

2. Purpose and Scope:

The Parties agree that these Conditions together with all Specific Conditions are the only terms and conditions upon which the Purchaser will accept Items from the Supplier and the Purchaser shall not be bound by any different or additional terms and conditions proposed by or purported to apply by the Supplier, whether stated on the Acknowledgment Form or any other acknowledgement of the Order, whether communicated by the Supplier at the time of accepting the Order, starting work, delivering the Item or included in any other document.

3. Order and Order Acceptance:

3.1 Within fourteen (14) calendar days of a submitted Order, the Supplier undertakes to notify the Purchaser of acceptance or refusal of the said Order by mail, fax or e-mail.

3.2 The Order shall be deemed to be accepted without reservation by the Supplier after fourteen (14) calendar days, unless the Supplier notifies the Purchaser in writing of its refusal to accept the Order. If the Supplier starts work based on the Order without returning the Acknowledgement Form, the Supplier shall be deemed to have accepted the Order without reservation. If the Supplier expressly refuses the Order, it shall be deemed withdrawn and the Parties may negotiate new terms. The Purchaser may withdraw from any negotiations at any time prior to acceptance of an Order by the Supplier and shall incur no liability whatsoever.

4. Precedence:

In the event of any conflict between the following documents forming part of the Order, they shall be interpreted in accordance with the following order of precedence (i) the Specific Conditions; (ii) the Conditions; (iii) the Specification; and (iv) any other documents.

5. Inspection:

The Purchaser, the Aviation Authorities and the Operator(s), as applicable, shall be entitled to inspect the Item at the Supplier's facilities and the Supplier shall grant access to the Purchaser, the Aviation Authorities and the Operator(s) to its facilities and ensure access to those facilities of its suppliers and subcontractors, if any, at reasonable times.

6. Delivery and Acceptance:

6.1 Import free of Customs Duties. If the Supplier is based within the EU, it shall confirm in writing to the Purchaser that material/components purchased from outside the EU have been imported free of duty and Value Added Tax under inward processing relief (or other customs regimes with the same effect) and that it is supplying the Item free of duty and indemnifies the Purchaser from and against any consequences of its non-compliance with this Article.

6.2 Packaging. Unless otherwise specified in the Order, the Item shall be packed in accordance with the latest Airbus requirements, as provided to the Supplier upon request. As a minimum, the packaging shall be convenient, safe, robust, eco-efficient and cost-optimised, so as to ensure the transport and storage of the delivered Item in an undamaged and serviceable state. The Item shall be delivered with all applicable documentation and with a delivery note in duplicate bearing the Order, Item and item reference numbers, the place of delivery and the delivered quantities. Such applicable documentation shall be attached inside and outside the packaging.

6.3 Delivery of the Item - Title and Risk

6.3.1 Delivery shall be made in accordance with the requirements set out in the Order, in particular with the requirements of the Specific Conditions and the Specification, and time shall be of the essence in relation to the delivery dates set out in the Order. No delivery of an Item shall take place without prior qualification of the Supplier and the Item by the Purchaser, unless specifically authorised in writing in advance by the Purchaser.

6.3.2 Title to and risk in the Item shall transfer to the Purchaser upon delivery to the delivery address specified on the Order. In the case of a notification of rejection of the Item being given to the Supplier by the Purchaser due to the non-compliance by the Supplier with the terms of the Order, title and risk to such Item shall automatically revert to the Supplier.

6.4 Acceptance of the Item

6.4.1 The transfer of title and risk does not constitute acceptance of the Item by the Purchaser. Where acceptance tests are defined in the Order, acceptance of any Item delivered shall be subject to completion of the acceptance tests to the reasonable satisfaction of the Purchaser. Where no acceptance tests are defined in the Order, the Purchaser shall have the right to inspect the Item after delivery and acceptance shall take place if the Item is satisfactory to the Purchaser on inspection or, if no inspection is made, the Item shall be accepted thirty (30) days after delivery or when it is taken into use by the Purchaser, whichever occurs first. Acceptance of any Item shall not be conclusive of the absence of latent defect and shall be without prejudice to the rights of the Purchaser under the Order or at law.

6.4.2 If the Item is not delivered in accordance with the Order, the Purchaser shall inform the Supplier in writing. Then the Purchaser may at its sole discretion, exercise the following rights:

(a) reject the delivered Item in whole or in part and require the Supplier to refund any payment(s) made by the Purchaser to the Supplier; or

(b) set off the amount of any such payment(s) from any other amounts due to the Supplier from the Purchaser; or

(c) give notice to the Supplier to promptly replace or repair the delivered Item at the Supplier's expense and risk.

In addition, the Purchaser may require the Supplier to pay all the Purchaser's expenses, damages, losses incurred and additional costs arising from the failure to deliver the Item in accordance with the Order.

7. General Supplier Undertakings:

7.1 Compliance

7.1.1 The Supplier shall ensure its compliance and the compliance of all Items with all applicable laws and/or regulations as amended from time to time, including, but not limited to those in connection with:

(a) environment, health, security, safety, packaging and labelling; and

(b) the control, restriction, prohibition, recovery and/or elimination of inter alia, chemicals and/or hazardous substances and in each case, provide such information as the Purchaser may require in connection therewith; and

(c) transport; and

(d) labour, employment and notably, at any time during performance of the Order, whenever any work is performed in whole or in part in France, the Supplier commits to provide the Purchaser or its agent with all the documents, certificates and permits legally required as stated in Annex "French Labour Law Requirements" to comply with the French Labour Code provisions relating to the fight against illegal work, the vigilance obligation and the declarations required from French companies and from companies not located in France who post their employees to work in France (The mandatory Annex shall be completed by the Supplier); and

(e) if the Supplier is a Spanish Supplier, it shall provide the Purchaser prior to any of the payments due under the Order are to be made, or at any time requested by the Purchaser, with a valid certificate issued by the administration ("Seguridad Social" and "Agencia Tributaria"), stating that the Supplier and its subcontractors, if any, do not have any debt with respect to taxes, social security or any other obligation to the Spanish administration. The Supplier shall provide, as requested, any official documents evidencing the timely payment of salaries, wages and social security contributions relating to personnel employed for the purposes of the Order. The non-provision of such certificates and documents shall entitle the Purchaser to withhold payments until that circumstance has been corrected.

The Supplier shall observe the currently applicable provisions dealing with safety and hygiene at work, as well as with the Purchaser's internal procedure on labour risk prevention. The Purchaser shall be entitled to carry out whatever inspections it considers appropriate, using its own technicians or members of its Safety and Hygiene Committee.

The Supplier shall report immediately to the Purchaser any violation of applicable laws and regulations with respect to the execution and/or the performance of the Order by itself or its affiliates, subsidiaries, executives, employees, agents or any individuals or companies that may be involved in performing the Order.

Should the Supplier fail to comply with such laws and/or regulations, the Supplier shall indemnify and hold harmless the Purchaser from and against all consequences of such failure.

7.1.2 Anti-corruptionThe Supplier, its executives, employees, agents and any individuals or companies that may be involved in the execution and/or the performance of the Order shall comply with all governmental statutes, laws, rules and regulations, including but not limited to all localand international anti-corruption laws applicable to the performance of its obligations and activities under this Order.Accordingly, in the performance of the Order, the Supplier shall refrain from: a) Offering, promising, arranging for or paying, either directly or indirectly, anything of value (including but not limited to monies, gifts and entertainment and special favours) to any individuals, including Public Officials, for the purpose of improperly inducing that individual to perform or fail to perform his/her official duties, or to assist the Supplier or Purchaser in obtaining business, retaining business or securing any improper advantage;

b) Offering or paying unofficial payments to Public Officials to speed up or obtain routine governmental actions (including but not limited to obtaining permits, licences, or other official documents; processing governmental papers, such as visas and work orders; providing police protection, mail pick-up and delivery, or scheduling inspections associated with contract performance or transit of goods across country);c) Seeking, accepting, or paying for any confidential, non-public information regarding competitors, tenders and technical specifications, bids and bid prices.

The Supplier shall ensure that the foregoing provisions are included in all contracts to be entered into with its subcontractors according to Article 7.5 "Sub-Contracting" of the Order.

The Supplier shall give notice immediately to the Purchaser of any investigation or legal proceeding initiated against the Supplier by any public authority relating to an alleged violation of applicable laws and regulations with respect to the execution and/or the performance of the Order by itself or its affiliates, subsidiaries, executives, employees, agents or any individuals or companies that may be involved in the performance of the Order.

The Purchaser shall have the right at any time, through its internal or external auditors, to audit the means implemented by the Supplier and/or its subcontractors in order to ensure its compliance with anti-corruption Laws and Regulations, during normal business hours. In this respect, the Supplier and/or its subcontractors shall cooperate and provide full and immediate access to the Purchaser and its designated representatives to facilitate such audit.

If the Supplier does not comply with its obligations under Article 7.1.2 "Anti-corruption", Airbus then reserves the right to terminate the Order pursuant to Article 13.1 "Termination for Supplier's Default".

7.1.3 Data Protection

In the event and tothe extent that Personal Data is collected from the Purchaser and processed or used by the Supplier during and for the performance of the Contract and/Order, the Supplier shall at all times comply with the GDPR, as well as all applicable national Personal Data protection laws and regulations (together referred to as "Data Protection Laws and Regulations") in force during the term of the Order. The Parties mutually agree to enter into negotiations to determine appropriate measures to ensure compliance of the aforementioned laws when needed. The Supplier shall ensure that the obligations contained in this Article 7.1.3 are included in all contracts/orders which are entered into with its subcontractors in accordance with the provisions of Article 7.5 "Sub-Contracting".

7.1.4 Responsibility and Sustainability

Without prejudice to any more detailed provisions contained herein, the Supplier agrees and undertakes to comply with the Airbus Supplier Code of Conduct principles available in five (5) languages on the Airbus portal for Suppliers. The Airbus Supplier Code of Conduct is based on the approved International Forum on Business Ethical Conduct (IFBEC) Model Supplier Code of Conduct.

7.1.5 Security

The Supplier shall protect Airbus information/data and/or assets made available to the Supplier in the context of this Order. Supplier shall, at all times, comply with any applicable Airbus Security requirements as specified in the relevant security annex available on the Airbus portal for Suppliers.

7.2 Quality

7.2.1. Quality Management System

The Supplier shall ensure its Quality Management System (QMS) complies with Airbus' requirements specified in Airbus' general requirements on the Supplier as provided to the Supplier upon request, and in the Specific Conditions in the Order. The Supplier's QMS shall comply with the requirements of IAQG standard 9100 or 9120, as applicable to the Item. For some General Procurement Items and some low-risk Aircraft-related Items, another QMS (e.g. ISO9001) might be acceptable, if agreed to in writing by the Purchaser.

The Supplier shall ensure that the Order is carried out in compliance with the quality requirements of its QMS approval, as specified above.

If the Supplier is a Production Organisation Approval (POA) holder or equivalent, it shall ensure that the Order is carried out in conformity with the quality requirements of its approval.

7.2.2. Approved Sources

The Supplier shall ensure that all standard parts, specified items, special processes and test methods used for the manufacturing of aeronautical Items are purchased from Airbus-approved sources and qualified by Airbus. The Supplier shall use the qualified data list (Qualified Part List or related quality data lists within the Airbus Supply website) for its sourcing requirements.

7.2.3. Conformity Documentation

7.2.3.1 The Supplier shall deliver its Items with the following minimum documentation:

a Supplier without a POA (or equivalent), or where its POA does not cover the Item, shall attach to each delivery a Certificate of Conformity (CoC) of the manufacturer, indicating that the requirements of the applicable specifications have been met. The CoC shall include at least the following information:

Order number; part number; quantity and unit of measure; date of manufacture and date of expiration (where applicable);

lot number, serialisations or other batch identifications (where applicable); and signature, title and date by an authorised representative.

a Supplier with a POA (or equivalent), covering the Item, shall attach to each delivery an Authorised Release Certificate (EASA Form 1 or equivalent). This includes cases where the Item is only a part or sub-assembly of a product covered by its capability list.

7.2.3.2 Suppliers who are stockists or distributors shall attach to each delivery:

a CoC from its company covering the Item;

a copy of the CoC and a statement of undertaking established by the original manufacturer, attesting the conformity of the delivery with the Order; and

the inspection, test and raw material reports of the qualified Supplier, if requested by the Purchaser.

7.2.3.3 The Supplier shall provide to the Purchaser a First Article Inspection report and copies of supporting documentation, in accordance with IAQG standard 9102, for any Items within the Order, prior to or with the first delivery of Items, or upon request by the Purchaser.

The Supplier shall deliver relevant inspection or test reports, if requested by the Purchaser.

7.2.4. Non-conforming Items

7.2.4.1 The Supplier is responsible for the quality of its supplies and shall ensure the conformity of the delivered Items with the Specification, in particular by means of pre-delivery inspections and final tests. The Supplier shall perform a root-cause analysis and take any necessary corrective action to remedy the causes of non-conforming Items, in order to prevent any recurrence and implement a suitable preventative action plan. The Supplier shall confirm implementation of the action plan to the Purchaser's satisfaction. The Supplier shall use an 8D/9S process or an equivalent methodology, substantiated by the Supplier and approved by the Purchaser.

7.2.4.2 Where a non-conformity is identified after an Item is delivered by the Supplier, the Supplier shall immediately submit to the Purchaser a "Notification of Product Quality Escape" in accordance with the IAQG standard 9131 and shall undertake all necessary corrective measures in support of the Purchaser, until resolution of the non-conformity to the Purchaser's satisfaction and completion of all corrective and preventative actions and such actions shall be undertaken without limiting the Supplier's liability to the Purchaser for any losses incurred under Article 12 below.

7.2.5. Quality Records

The Supplier shall inspect all incoming materials to ensure conformance with all applicable specification requirements and drawings of Items pertaining to the Order and shall document all inspection requirements and acceptance criteria to ensure they are in line with the specific requirements communicated to it by the Purchaser for the Items. The Supplier shall ensure complete identification and traceability of all related products to the raw material used and applicable documentation. All records must be stored in a controlled environment/suitable manner and according to applicable legal rules, so that they remain identifiable, legible, reproducible and available to the Purchaser.

7.3 Personnel. The Supplier shall be responsible for ensuring that its personnel are fully trained, skilled, qualified and capable of fulfilling all of the requirements contained in the Order.

7.4 Advice/Delivery Notes and Conformity Documentation. The Supplier shall, on the day of despatch of each consignment of Items, send advice notes and such conformity documentation (eg CoC or Civil Approved Certificates (CAC)) as may be required, in accordance with Article 7.2.3 above. One copy of the COC or CAC or such other document as may be required shall accompany each consignment and a further copy shall be mailed to the Purchaser's goods receiving department.

7.5 Sub-contracting. No substantial part of the work on the Order may be sub-contracted by the Supplier without the prior written consent of the Purchaser. The Supplier shall remain fully responsible for the Item and shall ensure that its suppliers comply with all provisions of the Order relevant to any subcontracted work.

7.6 Property issued by the Purchaser. The Supplier shall not acquire any legal or beneficial interest in any property supplied to it by the Purchaser for performance of work on the Order. Any such property possessed or controlled by the Supplier shall be held at the Supplier's risk, stored and booked separately from other property, maintained at the Supplier's expense, clearly marked as the Purchaser's property and only used by the Supplier for the performance of the Order. At the request of the Purchaser or on completion of the Order, such property shall, unless incorporated into the Item(s), be returned promptly to the Purchaser. On reasonable written notice being given to the Supplier, the Purchaser shall have the right to enter the Supplier's premises to recover any such property.

8. Export Control:

If the Order is associated with an existing contract, then the export control article of such contract shall prevail.

8.1 The Parties commit to comply with U.S., E.U. and any applicable national export control, sanctions and embargoes laws and regulations (hereafter referred as the "Export Regulations") and acknowledge that diversion contrary to such Export Regulations is prohibited.

8.2 The Parties agree that the Purchaser shall have the ability to use and to deliver the Item and the Purchaser's customers to use, operate and/or maintain such Item as specified by the Purchaser.

8.3 Prior to the Order signature date, the Supplier shall provide the Export Control Classification Declaration ("eECCD") as available on the Airbus Supply Portal and update it in case of any change.

8.4 Whenever all or part of the Item is subject to Export Regulations, the Supplier shall:

A) request on time, to ensure that the Item is delivered as required by the Purchaser under this Order, and at no cost to the Purchaser, any relevant licences or authorisations;

B) provide the Purchaser with copy of licence, authorisations, declarations and certifications required by the applicable Export Regulations and declarations as required by the Purchaser to permit its own compliance;

C) provide in writing with the delivery, whatever its form, for each Item, the impacted Export Regulations and the Export Control Classification, the reference and/or copy of the applicable Export Authorisation, to be provided with the delivery note, packing slip, commercial invoice and/or on any documents/files related to the procured Item;

8.5 In the event of Supplier's failure to comply with its obligations under this Article, the Supplier shall, within a timeframe defined by the Purchaser and according to the defined technical specifications, replace or modify the relevant impacted Item in compliance with the applicable Export Regulations and while performing its contractual obligations.

8.6 Any remedial action undertaken by the Supplier under this Article is without prejudice to the Purchaser's rights to claim compensation for all costs, damages and losses suffered as a consequence of the mentioned failure and/or their right to terminate the affected Order, in accordance with the Article 13.1 "Termination for Supplier's Default".

8.7 The Supplier represents that, at the date of signature of the Order, it is not subject to any sanctions according to Export Regulations. In case of change during the execution of the Order, the Purchaser will be entitled to :

- suspend performance of its obligations under the Order without prior notice and with immediate effect; and/or

- terminate the Order with a prior written notice and with immediate effect in accordance with Article 13.1 "Termination for Supplier's Default";