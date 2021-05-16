Log in
    AIR   NL0000235190

AIRBUS SE

(AIR)
Airbus : Gulf Air delays jet deliveries in difficult market

05/16/2021 | 07:53am EDT
DUBAI, May 16 (Reuters) - Gulf Air's chairman on Sunday said that market conditions remain difficult and that the Bahrain state carrier had reached a deal with Airbus and Boeing to delay deliveries of some new aircraft.

Flying remains at very low levels around the world as airlines struggle to rebound from the COVID-19 pandemic that has left many planes grounded or flying near-empty.

"It is very difficult because you are bound by your destinations. We have the fleet. We have the crew. We would like to fly to as many as places as we can, but we have to factor in demand," Zayed bin Rashid al-Zayani told reporters at the Arabian Travel Market exhibition in Dubai.

The Bahraini airline has reached an agreement with Airbus and Boeing to delay aicraft that were scheduled for delivery in 2020 and 2021 by about six to nine months, he said.

Zayani, also a Bahraini government minister, did not disclose which aircraft had been delayed, but he said the airline would receive six new jets this year, twice as many as it did in 2020.

Gulf Air has previously said it was looking to delay deliveries of Airbus A320neo jets and Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners.

The airline is not cancelling aircraft orders, Zayani said.

Asked if Gulf Air was receiving "government support", he replied: "who isn't?"

The airline received 36 million dinars from the Bahrain government last year, according to a government bond prospectus seen by Reuters. (Reporting by Alexander Cornwell Editing by David Goodman)


© Reuters 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 51 767 M 62 871 M 62 871 M
Net income 2021 1 761 M 2 138 M 2 138 M
Net cash 2021 4 552 M 5 528 M 5 528 M
P/E ratio 2021 44,2x
Yield 2021 0,75%
Capitalization 78 221 M 94 940 M 95 000 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,42x
EV / Sales 2022 1,23x
Nbr of Employees 127 814
Free-Float 74,1%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 114,50 €
Last Close Price 99,57 €
Spread / Highest target 35,6%
Spread / Average Target 15,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -9,61%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Guillaume Faury Chief Executive Officer
Dominik Asam Chief Financial Officer
René Richard Obermann Chairman
Grazia Vittadini Chief Technology Officer
Jean-Brice Dumont Executive Vice President-Engineering
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AIRBUS SE10.90%94 940
THE BOEING COMPANY6.73%133 612
TEXTRON INC.40.68%15 346
DASSAULT AVIATION8.64%9 835
AVIC ELECTROMECHANICAL SYSTEMS CO.,LTD.-11.97%6 048
AVICHINA INDUSTRY & TECHNOLOGY COMPANY LIMITED-6.65%5 014