DUBAI, May 16 (Reuters) - Bahrain's Gulf Air has reached an agreement with Airbus and Boeing to delay deliveries of some aircraft by about six to nine months, its chairman said on Sunday.

The airline has delayed delivery of aicraft it was scheduled to receive in 2020 and 2021, Zayed bin Rashid al-Zayani told reporters in Dubai.

(Reporting by Alexander Cornwell Editing by David Goodman )