Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Airbus SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AIR   NL0000235190

AIRBUS SE

(AIR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Airbus : Indonesia approves operational license for new budget airline Super Air Jet

06/26/2021 | 04:15am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

JAKARTA, June 26 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s transportation ministry has approved the operational license for new budget airline Super Air Jet, the country’s directorate general of civil aviation said in a statement on Saturday.

Super Air Jet (SAJ), which industry sources say has links to Indonesia’s biggest airline group, Lion Air Group, fulfilled all the requirements to obtain an Air Operator Certificate (AOC), the final approval needed to serve commercial flights, the civil aviation agency said.

“With the completion of all stages of certification for SAJ, SAJ is declared to have fulfilled all technical and safety requirements as an Air Operator Certificate holder,” said Novie Riyanto, Indonesia’s directorate general of civil aviation.

The new budget airline will start with three 180-seat Airbus SE A320 planes and focus on the domestic and millennial market, the carrier’s chief executive Ari Azhari said last month.

A spokesperson from Super Air Jet was not immediately available for comment. A spokesman for privately-owned Lion Air declined to comment on the purported links to SAJ.

Indonesia, an archipelago of thousands of islands, is currently the world’s sixth largest aviation market based on capacity, according to data firm OAG. (Additional reporting by Agustinus Beo Da Costa; Writing by Kate Lamb; Editing by Simon Cameron_mOore)


© Reuters 2021
All news about AIRBUS SE
04:15aAIRBUS  : Indonesia approves operational license for new budget airline Super Ai..
RE
06/25AIRBUS  : DZ Bank remains Neutral
MD
06/24AIRBUS  : U.S. trade nominee urges 'robust monitoring' of aircraft subsidy truce..
RE
06/24AIRBUS  : USTR nominee White calls for 'robust monitoring' of U.S.-EU truce on a..
RE
06/24Recovery optimism lifts European stocks, tech rallies as Nasdaq hits record h..
RE
06/24AIRBUS  : European Aviation Regulator Asks Airlines to Enhance Checks on Stored ..
MT
06/24PRESS RELEASE : PANTAFLIX AG passes Corona pandemic endurance test in financial ..
DJ
06/23MARKET CHATTER : AVIC Launches Aircraft Equipping Project With Airbus in China
MT
06/23WOMEN IN ENGINEERING DAY : three engineers leading the way toward safer aviation
PU
06/23AIRBUS  : Breathtaking first images from Pléiades Neo
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 51 811 M 61 826 M 61 826 M
Net income 2021 1 758 M 2 098 M 2 098 M
Net cash 2021 4 601 M 5 490 M 5 490 M
P/E ratio 2021 49,2x
Yield 2021 0,48%
Capitalization 86 666 M 104 B 103 B
EV / Sales 2021 1,58x
EV / Sales 2022 1,35x
Nbr of Employees 127 814
Free-Float 74,1%
Chart AIRBUS SE
Duration : Period :
Airbus SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AIRBUS SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 110,32 €
Average target price 123,94 €
Spread / Average Target 12,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Guillaume Faury Chief Executive Officer
Dominik Asam Chief Financial Officer
René Richard Obermann Chairman
Grazia Vittadini Chief Technology Officer
Jean-Brice Dumont Executive Vice President-Engineering
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AIRBUS SE22.88%103 507
THE BOEING COMPANY17.06%142 442
TEXTRON INC.38.01%14 908
DASSAULT AVIATION16.17%10 187
AVIC ELECTROMECHANICAL SYSTEMS CO.,LTD.-9.34%6 171
AVICHINA INDUSTRY & TECHNOLOGY COMPANY LIMITED1.66%5 493