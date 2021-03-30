Log in
AIRBUS SE

Airbus : Japan Coast Guard adds two H225s to growing fleet

03/30/2021 | 06:13am EDT
Tokyo, 30 March 2021 - Japan Coast Guard (JCG) will expand its fleet with two new H225 helicopters, taking its total Super Puma fleet up to 17, comprising two AS332s and 15 H225s. The largest Super Puma operator in Japan received its tenth H225 in February this year. The new helicopters will join its growing fleet to support territorial coastal activities, security enforcement, as well as disaster relief missions in the country.

'From the first Super Puma delivery nearly 30 years ago to the latest H225 orders, we greatly appreciate Japan Coast Guard's continued trust in our products and services,' said Guillaume Leprince, Managing Director of Airbus Helicopters in Japan. 'This repeat H225 order reinforces the aircraft's position as a reference in SAR operations and security enforcement. We are proud of how the deployment of the agency's fleet has ensured mission success throughout the years. Airbus will continue to ensure the fleet's high availability, in support of the agency's safe operations.'

JCG's H225 fleet is covered by Airbus' highly adaptive HCare Smart full-by-the-hour material support. This customised fleet availability programme allows the national coast guard agency to focus on its flight operations whilst Airbus manages its assets

Offering the industry's best range, speed, payload and reliability in the 11-ton-category twin-engine rotorcraft, the H225 is the latest member of Airbus Helicopters' Super Puma family that has accumulated more than 5.7 million flight hours in all-weather conditions around the world. Equipped with state-of-the-art electronic instruments and renowned autopilot precision, the H225 offers outstanding endurance and fast cruise speed, and can be fitted with various equipment to suit a variety of roles.

Close to 30 helicopters from the Super Puma family are currently flown in Japan by civil, parapublic operators, and Japan's Ministry of Defense for various search and rescue missions, VIP, fire-fighting, and passenger and goods transportation.

@AirbusHeli @JCG_koho #WeMakeItFly #H225

Disclaimer

Airbus SE published this content on 30 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 March 2021 10:12:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
