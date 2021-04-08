Airbus : March delivery surge pushes Airbus jet supply higher in Q1

PARIS, April 8 (Reuters) - Airbus reported slightly
higher deliveries in the first quarter with 125 aircraft handed
over to airlines after a sharp increase in activity in March,
company data showed on Thursday.
Airbus also posted 39 gross orders, including a new deal for
20 A220s to an unidentified buyer.
But the company saw the number of net orders - which are
adjusted for cancellations - remain in negative territory for
the first quarter, with a total of minus 61 net orders dominated
by a Norwegian cancellation unveiled in the previous month.
The brisk pace of deliveries confirms a Reuters report on
Wednesday that the world's largest planemaker was poised to
match or even eclipse the 122 deliveries seen in the first
quarter of last year after a surge in March.
(Reporting by Tim Hepher. Editing by Jane Merriman)