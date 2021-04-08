Log in
AIRBUS SE

AIRBUS SE

(AIR)
  Report
Real-time Quote. Real-time Euronext Paris - 04/08 11:38:26 am
100.8 EUR   +0.26%
12:17pAIRBUS  : March delivery surge pushes Airbus jet supply higher in Q1
RE
06:39aAIR LEASE  : Delivers One Airbus A330-900 to Delta
MT
04:24aAIRBUS  : Tigerair Taiwan becomes new A320neo operator
PU
Airbus : March delivery surge pushes Airbus jet supply higher in Q1

04/08/2021 | 12:17pm EDT
PARIS, April 8 (Reuters) - Airbus reported slightly higher deliveries in the first quarter with 125 aircraft handed over to airlines after a sharp increase in activity in March, company data showed on Thursday.

Airbus also posted 39 gross orders, including a new deal for 20 A220s to an unidentified buyer.

But the company saw the number of net orders - which are adjusted for cancellations - remain in negative territory for the first quarter, with a total of minus 61 net orders dominated by a Norwegian cancellation unveiled in the previous month.

The brisk pace of deliveries confirms a Reuters report on Wednesday that the world's largest planemaker was poised to match or even eclipse the 122 deliveries seen in the first quarter of last year after a surge in March. (Reporting by Tim Hepher. Editing by Jane Merriman)


© Reuters 2021
