Airbus SE

AIRBUS SE

(AIR)
  Report
News 


Airbus : Norwegian Air updates offer to creditors in key step towards survival

03/11/2021 | 03:01am EST
FILE PHOTO: Norwegian Air Sweden Boeing 737-800 plane SE-RRY approaches Riga International Airport in Riga

OSLO (Reuters) - Norwegian Air said it had presented an updated restructuring proposal to creditors on Thursday, a major step in the airline's plan to sharply cut debt and trim the fleet to overcome the coronavirus pandemic.

If approved by enough creditors and Ireland's High Court, the scheme is expected to enable Norwegian to raise new capital and so let it emerge from court-provided bankruptcy protection next month.

"This is an important milestone in the process of securing Norwegian's future," Chief Executive Jacob Schram said in a statement.

Creditors with unsecured claims will receive about 5% of the original amount owed in the form of a new debt obligation, which will be convertible on certain terms into shares in the restructured company, Norwegian said.

Thursday's move was made possible by recent progress in court proceedings, in which some jet lessors struck voluntary pacts to end contracts while the Dublin court approved the forced repudiation of others.

($1=8.4032 Norwegian crowns)

(Reporting by Terje Solsvik; Editing by Edmund Blair and Clarence Fernandez)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIRBUS SE 0.98% 99.85 Real-time Quote.10.26%
NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA -0.22% 54.48 Real-time Quote.-36.62%
Financials
Sales 2021 51 846 M 61 836 M 61 836 M
Net income 2021 1 832 M 2 185 M 2 185 M
Net cash 2021 4 932 M 5 882 M 5 882 M
P/E ratio 2021 46,6x
Yield 2021 0,57%
Capitalization 77 580 M 92 247 M 92 530 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,40x
EV / Sales 2022 1,21x
Nbr of Employees 131 349
Free-Float 74,0%
Chart AIRBUS SE
Duration : Period :
Airbus SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AIRBUS SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 107,44 €
Last Close Price 98,99 €
Spread / Highest target 35,4%
Spread / Average Target 8,54%
Spread / Lowest Target -41,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Guillaume Faury Chief Executive Officer
Dominik Asam Chief Financial Officer
René Richard Obermann Chairman
Luc Hennekens Chief Information Officer
Grazia Vittadini Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AIRBUS SE10.26%92 247
THE BOEING COMPANY7.73%134 593
TEXTRON INC.5.50%11 571
DASSAULT AVIATION6.24%9 207
AVIC ELECTROMECHANICAL SYSTEMS CO.,LTD.-12.23%6 196
AVICHINA INDUSTRY & TECHNOLOGY COMPANY LIMITED-12.38%4 719
