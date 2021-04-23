Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Airbus SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AIR   NL0000235190

AIRBUS SE

(AIR)
  Report
Real-time Quote. Real-time Euronext Paris - 04/23 11:35:22 am
98.46 EUR   -1.25%
04/23AIRBUS  : Six years in the Sahel
PU
04/23GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Honeywell, American Express, Intel...
04/22Universal Hydrogen accelerates bid for carbon-free airplane
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Airbus : Six years in the Sahel

04/23/2021 | 11:12pm EDT
'The most remarkable thing is that the Caïman allows us to conduct these offensive actions in the middle of the desert, through the darkest of nights,' Lieutenant Colonel Brice adds. 'The 4-axis autopilot, fly-by-wire flight controls and forward looking infrared (FLIR) navigation in the TopOwl helmet-mounted display combine to deliver assault landing capacities unique to an aircraft of this category. In fact, we're still learning to take full advantage of its huge potential.'

One target for action includes battlefield digitalisation: today, the crew of a Caïman on their way to a combat zone can receive real-time updates of the tactical situation on their screens, then inform the commandos on board by intercom. The fluidity of the manoeuvre is already impressive, but in future, when commandos can plug their digital tablets directly into the onboard network to share information, it will be even more so.

Disclaimer

Airbus SE published this content on 23 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 April 2021 03:11:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 51 565 M 62 375 M 62 375 M
Net income 2021 1 791 M 2 166 M 2 166 M
Net cash 2021 4 307 M 5 210 M 5 210 M
P/E ratio 2021 46,1x
Yield 2021 0,61%
Capitalization 77 303 M 93 238 M 93 510 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,42x
EV / Sales 2022 1,24x
Nbr of Employees 131 349
Free-Float 74,0%
Chart AIRBUS SE
Duration : Period :
Airbus SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AIRBUS SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 112,23 €
Last Close Price 98,46 €
Spread / Highest target 41,5%
Spread / Average Target 14,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -22,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Guillaume Faury Chief Executive Officer
Dominik Asam Chief Financial Officer
René Richard Obermann Chairman
Grazia Vittadini Chief Technology Officer
Jean-Brice Dumont Executive Vice President-Engineering
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AIRBUS SE9.67%94 058
THE BOEING COMPANY11.36%136 764
TEXTRON INC.25.04%13 409
DASSAULT AVIATION0.72%9 027
AVIC ELECTROMECHANICAL SYSTEMS CO.,LTD.-12.49%5 999
AVICHINA INDUSTRY & TECHNOLOGY COMPANY LIMITED-0.18%5 257
