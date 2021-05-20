Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Airbus SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AIR   NL0000235190

AIRBUS SE

(AIR)
  Report
News 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Airbus : Today, Airbus released a first collection of sharp images at 30cm native resolution from the Pléiades Neo 3 ...

05/20/2021 | 11:45am EDT
First detailed images from the Pléiades Neo 3 satellite

A new era for geospatial applications

@AirbusSpace #PléiadesNeo #SpaceMatters

Cheops Pyramid, Cairo, Egypt

at 30cm native resolution by Pléiades Neo 3 satellite, copyright Airbus DS 2021

Toulouse, 20 May 2021 - Today, Airbus released a first collection of sharp images at 30cm native resolution from the Pléiades Neo 3 satellite, recently safely launched and secured in orbit. The successful acquisitions and delivery of these first images are the start of a new era for both commercial and government geospatial applications requiring a high level of accuracy and the ability to see fine details.

The Pléiades Neo 3 images, covering a variety of global locations and featuring diverse acquisition angles, provide an impressive level of detail. In one it is easy to count each and every limestone block of the Giza Pyramids, and even the number of people visiting. The multi-layered construction of Castel Sant'Angelo across the years can also be seen in detail in another. Urban areas and modern architecture, and their comprehensive diversity, are clearly visible in the images over Shanghai, Dubai and Washington DC.

These already very sharp images were acquired before full radiometric and system calibrations and the quality will continue to improve over the next few months. Imagery from Pléiades Neo 3 is expected to become commercially available in the third quarter 2021, after these calibration steps are completed.

With the full capacity of the satellite available for commercial use, the very high-resolution and geometrically consistent Pléiades Neo 3 imagery will provide analysts with a high level of detail, including more visibility of small objects, such as vehicles and road markings. This level of detection, recognition and identification of objects provides more ground truth for image analysts and improves reliability for machine learning capabilities. The new constellation will also provide a higher geolocation accuracy and deeper spectral band information, allowing more insights to be derived for various applications.

The Pléiades Neo constellation will be comprised of four identical and very agile satellites, offering reactive tasking and intraday revisit of any point on Earth. Entirely funded, designed, manufactured, owned and operated by Airbus, each satellite will add half a million km² per day at 30cm native resolution.

The next milestone of the Pléiades Neo programme is the launch of Pléiades Neo 4, which is already at the launch site in Kourou, French Guiana. It is expected to launch in summer 2021, followed by the launch of Pléiades Neo 5 and 6, in 2022.

United States Capitol, Washington DC, USA

Castel Sant'Angelo, Rome, Italy

Ain Dubai, Dubai, UAE

Shanghai Tower, Shanghai, China

All images acquired by Pléiades Neo 3 satellite and offer 30cm native resolution, copyright Airbus DS 2021

Learn more about Pléaides Neo

Newsroom

Contacts for the media

Fabienne GRAZZINI

Ralph HEINRICH

Jeremy CLOSE

Airbus Defence and Space

Airbus Defence and Space

+33 (0)6 76 08 39 72

+49 (0)171 30 49 751

fabienne.grazzini@airbus.com

ralph.heinrich@airbus.com

Airbus Defence and Space +44 776 653 6572 jeremy.close@airbus.com

Disclaimer

Airbus SE published this content on 20 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 May 2021 15:44:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
