Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Airbus SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AIR   NL0000235190

AIRBUS SE

(AIR)
  Report
Real-time Quote. Real-time Euronext Paris - 05/25 09:04:10 am
97.97 EUR   -0.30%
08:57aAIRBUS  : Tomorrow's forecaster taking shape
PU
08:57aAIRBUS  : performs first five-bladed H145 retrofit of DRF Luftrettung helicopter
PU
08:57aAIRBUS  : delivers the 100th A400M
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Airbus : Tomorrow's forecaster taking shape

05/25/2021 | 08:57am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

After delivery of the huge satellite structure, work can begin on the first MetOp SG-B weather satellite

Friedrichshafen, 25 May 2021 - It is six metres high, more than three metres wide, and weighs just over a tonne, and it forms the backbone of the new, second generation of polar-orbiting weather satellites. The structure for the first 'B' satellite of the MetOp Second Generation (MetOp-SG) series has arrived at Airbus' satellite integration centre in Friedrichshafen (Germany). By November 2022, the satellite should be ready to be delivered for its environmental test campaign during which it will be verified under space-like conditions.

The MetOp-SG programme is being implemented by the European Space Agency in collaboration with EUMETSAT. The MetOp-SG satellite fleet consists of six satellites and will secure the continuation of meteorological observations from a polar orbit in the 2024-2045 timeframe. Comprehensive data from the suite of innovative European instruments will feed into forecasting models bringing observations to a new standard.

Numerical weather prediction at regional and global levels will benefit from the satellite programme. MetOp-SG will provide enhanced infrared, microwave, and radio-occultation soundings of temperature and humidity; polar atmospheric motion vectors extracted from optical imagery; novel precipitation and cloud measurements from imagers in the optical, sub-millimetre and microwave spectra; and high-resolution ocean surface wind-vector and soil moisture measurements extracted from scatterometer observations.

MetOp-SG comprises two series of satellites, with three units in each series. The Satellite A series carries optical instruments and atmospheric sounders, while the Satellite B series accommodates microwave instruments. Both types are based on Airbus Defence and Space's Astrobus high-power satellite platforms. While the Satellite A series is being developed and built under the industrial lead of Airbus in Toulouse (France), the design and manufacture of the Satellite B series is led by the company's Friedrichshafen site in Germany.

Airbus leads an industrial consortium comprising more than 110 companies in 16 European countries and Canada, to supply more than 160 different pieces of equipment and services for the satellites' platforms and instruments.

Each satellite, with a launch mass of approximately 4 tonnes, will be launched separately. The satellites will be placed on the MetOp sun-synchronous polar orbit, at an average altitude of 831 kilometres. The nominal service life of each satellite is 7.5 years. After 7 years, the subsequent satellite of the same series will be launched, ensuring full operational coverage over a period of 21 years with a pair of A and B type satellites always in orbit.

The first launch of a MetOp-SG satellite is currently scheduled for early 2024.

@AirbusSpace @ESA_EO @eumetsat #weather #climate #MetOpSG #SpaceMatters

Disclaimer

Airbus SE published this content on 25 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 May 2021 12:56:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about AIRBUS SE
08:57aAIRBUS  : Tomorrow's forecaster taking shape
PU
08:57aAIRBUS  : performs first five-bladed H145 retrofit of DRF Luftrettung helicopter
PU
08:57aAIRBUS  : delivers the 100th A400M
PU
08:57aAIRBUS  : It is six metres high, more than three metres wide, and weighs just ov..
PU
08:57aAIRBUS  : has reached 100 A400M deliveries with MSN111, the tenth A400M for the ..
PU
07:25aVIASAT  : to Add In-Flight Connectivity to Over 230 Additional Delta Domestic Ma..
MT
06:20aCOVID-19 to speed up consolidation of aircraft leasing industry -SMBC
RE
01:12aEUTELSAT COMMUNICATIONS  : EU Probes Eutelsat's 24% Stake In UK's OneWeb
MT
12:24aEmirates warns Boeing it will refuse 777x jets if they don't meet commitments
RE
05/24HOW TO DISEMBARK DURING COVID : a bright idea for passengers
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 51 636 M 63 280 M 63 280 M
Net income 2021 1 728 M 2 118 M 2 118 M
Net cash 2021 4 495 M 5 508 M 5 508 M
P/E ratio 2021 43,6x
Yield 2021 0,53%
Capitalization 77 192 M 94 320 M 94 599 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,41x
EV / Sales 2022 1,21x
Nbr of Employees 127 814
Free-Float 74,1%
Chart AIRBUS SE
Duration : Period :
Airbus SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AIRBUS SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 114,15 €
Last Close Price 98,26 €
Spread / Highest target 37,4%
Spread / Average Target 16,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -8,41%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Guillaume Faury Chief Executive Officer
Dominik Asam Chief Financial Officer
René Richard Obermann Chairman
Grazia Vittadini Chief Technology Officer
Jean-Brice Dumont Executive Vice President-Engineering
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AIRBUS SE9.45%94 320
THE BOEING COMPANY10.92%138 857
TEXTRON INC.39.48%15 215
DASSAULT AVIATION9.09%9 942
AVIC ELECTROMECHANICAL SYSTEMS CO.,LTD.-12.05%6 059
AVICHINA INDUSTRY & TECHNOLOGY COMPANY LIMITED-8.13%4 936