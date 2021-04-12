Log in
Airbus : defence, technology chiefs leave in executive shake-up

04/12/2021 | 12:24pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: A logo of Airbus is seen at the entrance of its factory in Blagnac near Toulouse

PARIS (Reuters) - Airbus said on Monday its defence and technology chiefs were leaving the company, triggering the biggest shake-up in its top ranks since Chief Executive Guillaume Faury took the helm two years ago.

Dirk Hoke, head of the Airbus Defence & Space division, and Chief Technology Office Grazia Vittadini will both step down on July 1, the company said in a statement.

Hoke, who has been leading efforts to co-develop a European fighter with France's Dassault Aviation, will be replaced in the top defence spot by production chief Michael Schoellhorn, whose role as chief operating officer will be filled by military aircraft boss Alberto Gutierrez.

(Reporting by Tim Hepher, Sabine Siebold; editing by David Evans)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIRBUS SE -1.19% 99.9 Real-time Quote.12.61%
DASSAULT AVIATION -1.29% 959 Real-time Quote.8.31%
