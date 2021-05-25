Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Airbus SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AIR   NL0000235190

AIRBUS SE

(AIR)
  Report
Real-time Quote. Real-time Euronext Paris - 05/25 09:04:33 am
97.99 EUR   -0.27%
08:57aAIRBUS  : Tomorrow's forecaster taking shape
PU
08:57aAIRBUS  : performs first five-bladed H145 retrofit of DRF Luftrettung helicopter
PU
08:57aAIRBUS  : delivers the 100th A400M
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Airbus : delivers the 100th A400M

05/25/2021 | 08:57am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Recently the A400M successfully conducted a major helicopter air-to-air refuelling certification flight test campaign in coordination with the DGA (French Directorate General of Armaments), completing the majority of its certification objectives, including the first simultaneous refueling of two helicopters.

The A400M is already able to drop up to 116 paratroopers, via simultaneous dispatch from the side doors with automatic parachute opening, or from the ramp with automatic parachute opening or in freefall, day and night. Recent tests were completed in Spain, in collaboration with the UK Royal Air Force parachute test team, to expand up to 25,000 feet (7,600 metres) for automatic parachute opening - and up to 38,000ft (11,582 metres) for free fall.

The A400M also completed additional tests to expand its air drop capability, including multiple platforms with parachute extraction (23 tonnes). France and Spain participated in these flights. Another way to deliver cargo on austere airstrips without handling equipment was also certified: Combat offload of up to 19 tonnes of pallets (one pass) or 25 tonnes (two passes) on paved or unpaved airstrips.

The A400M also achieved a new decisive milestone after the certification flights of its Automatic Low Level Flight capability for Instrumental Meteorological Conditions (IMC). Using navigation systems and terrain databases, without the need of a terrain-following radar, this is a first for a military transport aircraft. This makes the aircraft less detectable in hostile areas and less susceptible to threats while conducting operations in hostile environments.

Disclaimer

Airbus SE published this content on 25 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 May 2021 12:56:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about AIRBUS SE
08:57aAIRBUS  : Tomorrow's forecaster taking shape
PU
08:57aAIRBUS  : performs first five-bladed H145 retrofit of DRF Luftrettung helicopter
PU
08:57aAIRBUS  : delivers the 100th A400M
PU
08:57aAIRBUS  : It is six metres high, more than three metres wide, and weighs just ov..
PU
08:57aAIRBUS  : has reached 100 A400M deliveries with MSN111, the tenth A400M for the ..
PU
07:25aVIASAT  : to Add In-Flight Connectivity to Over 230 Additional Delta Domestic Ma..
MT
06:20aCOVID-19 to speed up consolidation of aircraft leasing industry -SMBC
RE
01:12aEUTELSAT COMMUNICATIONS  : EU Probes Eutelsat's 24% Stake In UK's OneWeb
MT
12:24aEmirates warns Boeing it will refuse 777x jets if they don't meet commitments
RE
05/24HOW TO DISEMBARK DURING COVID : a bright idea for passengers
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 51 636 M 63 280 M 63 280 M
Net income 2021 1 728 M 2 118 M 2 118 M
Net cash 2021 4 495 M 5 508 M 5 508 M
P/E ratio 2021 43,6x
Yield 2021 0,53%
Capitalization 77 192 M 94 320 M 94 599 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,41x
EV / Sales 2022 1,21x
Nbr of Employees 127 814
Free-Float 74,1%
Chart AIRBUS SE
Duration : Period :
Airbus SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AIRBUS SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 114,15 €
Last Close Price 98,26 €
Spread / Highest target 37,4%
Spread / Average Target 16,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -8,41%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Guillaume Faury Chief Executive Officer
Dominik Asam Chief Financial Officer
René Richard Obermann Chairman
Grazia Vittadini Chief Technology Officer
Jean-Brice Dumont Executive Vice President-Engineering
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AIRBUS SE9.45%94 320
THE BOEING COMPANY10.92%138 857
TEXTRON INC.39.48%15 215
DASSAULT AVIATION9.09%9 942
AVIC ELECTROMECHANICAL SYSTEMS CO.,LTD.-12.05%6 059
AVICHINA INDUSTRY & TECHNOLOGY COMPANY LIMITED-8.13%4 936