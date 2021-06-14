Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Airbus SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AIR   NL0000235190

AIRBUS SE

(AIR)
Airbus : establishes Zero-Emission Development Centres in Germany and France

06/14/2021 | 11:06pm EDT
Toulouse, 14 June 2021 - Airbus has decided to concentrate its efforts for metallic

hydrogen tanks in a complementary setup by creating Zero-Emission Development Centres

(ZEDC) at its sites in Bremen (Germany) and in Nantes (France). The goal of the ZEDC is to

achieve cost-competitive cryogenic tank manufacturing to support the successful future

market launch of ZEROe and to accelerate the development of hydrogen-propulsion

technologies. The design and integration of tank structures is crucial to the performance of a

future hydrogen aircraft.

The technology developments will cover the full product and industrial capabilities from

elementary parts, assembly, systems integration and the cryogenic testing of the final liquid

hydrogen (LH2) tank system. Both ZEDCs will be fully operational by 2023 to build LH2

tanks with a first flight test scheduled for 2025.

Airbus chose its site in Bremen because of its diverse setup and decades of LH2 experience

within Defence and Space and ArianeGroup. The ZEDC in Bremen will initially focus on

system installation as well as for the overall cryogenic testing of the tanks. Furthermore, this

ZEDC will benefit from the wider hydrogen research ecosystem such as the Centre for

Eco-Efficient Materials and Technologies (ECOMAT) and from further synergies from space

and aerospace activities.

Airbus chose its site in Nantes because of its extensive knowledge in metallic structural

technologies related to the centre wing box, including the safety-critical centre tank for

commercial aircraft. The ZEDC in Nantes will bring its ability to manage equally a wide range

of metallic, composite technologies and integration as well as its experience in codesign

activities on nacelle inlets, radomes and centre fuselage complex work packages. The ZEDC

will benefit from the Nantes Technocentre skills and capabilities, supported by an innovative

local ecosystem such as the IRT Jules Verne.

In line with Northern German regional and the Pays de Loire ambitions, Airbus will foster

cross-industry collaboration to support the overall transition to hydrogen-propulsion

technologies, as well as the associated ground-based infrastructure in the region.

The tank is a safety-critical component, for which specific systems engineering is needed.

LH2 is more challenging than kerosene because it needs to be stored at -250 °C to liquefy.

Liquidity is needed for increased density. For commercial aviation, the challenge is to

develop a component which can withstand repeated thermal and pressure cycling which an

aircraft application demands.

It is expected that near-term LH2 tank structures for commercial aircraft applications will be

metallic, however the potential performance opportunities associated with

carbon-fibre-reinforced polymer composites are high.

#ZEROe

Disclaimer

Airbus SE published this content on 14 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 June 2021 03:05:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
