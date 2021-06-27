Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Airbus SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AIR   NL0000235190

AIRBUS SE

(AIR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Airbus : offers to assemble Eurofighter in Switzerland to win $6.5 billion deal -report

06/27/2021 | 04:57am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: German Defense Minister Kramp-Karrenbauer visits Laage Air Base

ZURICH (Reuters) - Airbus has offered to assemble Eurofighter aircraft in Switzerland if Bern picks it for a 6 billion Swiss franc ($6.5 billion) defence contract, a top salesman at the consortium told a Swiss Sunday newspaper.

Germany, Italy, Spain and Britain, who make the Eurofighter, have also offered Bern sweeping political cooperation should it win the Swiss contest between two U.S. and two European fighter jets, which are to be delivered by 2025.

The Swiss cabinet is set to decide on Wednesday among the Eurofighter, the Rafale from France's Dassault, Boeing's F/A-18 Super Hornet and Lockheed Martin's F35-A Lightning II to replace ageing F/A-18 Hornets.

Swiss television reported last week that the F-35 provided the best technical and financial features in a Swiss evaluation, but the final decision was still open.

The SonntagsZeitung paper quoted Bernhard Brenner, head of sales at Airbus Defence and Space, as saying neutral Switzerland should not go by that evaluation alone.

"The economic and political elements are just as important," he said. The paper said Airbus has submitted a 700-page dossier on economic "offsets" alone, referring to side deals that funnel contract costs back to local suppliers.

The government is split among those who favour the F-35 and those who would prefer a European deal to help smoothe relations with the European Union after Switzerland ditched a draft bilateral treaty after years of talks.

The defence ministers of Germany, Italy, Spain and Britain wrote to Bern last year offering not just military cooperation such as training, but also partnerships in economics, energy, science, the environment, transport, cybersecurity and infrastructure, Brenner told the paper.

France has been pushing Bern to pick the Rafale, while U.S. President Joe Biden discussed the deal with Swiss leaders while in Geneva this month to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The defence ministry has declined to comment on the process.

($1 = 0.9175 Swiss francs)

(Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Alexander Smith)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIRBUS SE -1.43% 110.32 Real-time Quote.22.88%
DASSAULT AVIATION 1.46% 1042 Real-time Quote.16.17%
All news about AIRBUS SE
04:57aAIRBUS  : offers to assemble Eurofighter in Switzerland to win $6.5 billion deal..
RE
06/26AIRBUS  : Indonesia approves operational license for new budget airline Super Ai..
RE
06/25AIRBUS  : DZ Bank remains Neutral
MD
06/24AIRBUS  : U.S. trade nominee urges 'robust monitoring' of aircraft subsidy truce..
RE
06/24AIRBUS  : USTR nominee White calls for 'robust monitoring' of U.S.-EU truce on a..
RE
06/24Recovery optimism lifts European stocks, tech rallies as Nasdaq hits record h..
RE
06/24AIRBUS  : European Aviation Regulator Asks Airlines to Enhance Checks on Stored ..
MT
06/24PRESS RELEASE : PANTAFLIX AG passes Corona pandemic endurance test in financial ..
DJ
06/23MARKET CHATTER : AVIC Launches Aircraft Equipping Project With Airbus in China
MT
06/23WOMEN IN ENGINEERING DAY : three engineers leading the way toward safer aviation
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 51 811 M 61 826 M 61 826 M
Net income 2021 1 758 M 2 098 M 2 098 M
Net cash 2021 4 601 M 5 490 M 5 490 M
P/E ratio 2021 49,2x
Yield 2021 0,48%
Capitalization 86 666 M 104 B 103 B
EV / Sales 2021 1,58x
EV / Sales 2022 1,35x
Nbr of Employees 127 814
Free-Float 74,1%
Chart AIRBUS SE
Duration : Period :
Airbus SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AIRBUS SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 110,32 €
Average target price 123,94 €
Spread / Average Target 12,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Guillaume Faury Chief Executive Officer
Dominik Asam Chief Financial Officer
René Richard Obermann Chairman
Grazia Vittadini Chief Technology Officer
Jean-Brice Dumont Executive Vice President-Engineering
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AIRBUS SE22.88%103 507
THE BOEING COMPANY17.06%145 255
TEXTRON INC.38.01%15 165
DASSAULT AVIATION16.17%10 348
AVIC ELECTROMECHANICAL SYSTEMS CO.,LTD.-9.34%6 210
AVICHINA INDUSTRY & TECHNOLOGY COMPANY LIMITED1.66%5 464