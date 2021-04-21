Airbus : shakes up aero parts manufacturing

PARIS, April 21 (Reuters) - Airbus has launched the
biggest shake-up of its manufacturing network in more than a
decade, with large parts activities reorganized in France and
Germany and some small parts combined under a new company to be
placed under review.
The European planemaker said on Wednesday it would combine
aerostructure assembly in France under one entity, bringing
major fuselage parts plants in St Nazaire and Nantes together
with the worldwide operations of its Stelia affiliate.
In Germany, the Premium Aerotec business will be split, with
part of it combined with manufacturing plants in Stade and some
of the large Hamburg factory, and the rest folded into a new
business specialising in small mass-produced "detail" parts.
(Reporting by Tim Hepher; editing by David Evans)