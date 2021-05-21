Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Airbus SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AIR   NL0000235190

AIRBUS SE

(AIR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Airbus : starts the structural assembly of its 1st A321XLR

05/21/2021 | 11:07pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

In the coming weeks, the teams will finalize the integration of the RCT module into section 17, with the structural assembly of the second flight test aircraft. The equipment assembly phase of the first aircraft is planned in the autumn, followed by a dedicated period for flight test equipment installation.

The A321XLR is a further step in the evolution of the Airbus' single-aisle family and has been designed to maximise overall commonality with the rest of the Family. While at the same time introducing minimal changes needed to give the aircraft an Xtra Long Range, increased revenue payload, and the best travel experience as a result of the Airspace cabin.

This aircraft will provide airlines with a range of up to 4,700nm and a 30% lower fuel burn and CO2 emissions per seat compared with previous-generation aircraft.

The entry into service is planned in 2023.

Disclaimer

Airbus SE published this content on 21 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 May 2021 03:06:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about AIRBUS SE
05/21AIRBUS  : starts the structural assembly of its 1st A321XLR
PU
05/21AIRBUS  : to boost A220 jet's range, newest operator says
RE
05/21Exclusive - Boeing plans new 737 MAX output jump in late-2022, sources say
RE
05/21IndiGo Signs Up CFM International To Supply Engines To New Airbus Fleet
MT
05/21INTERGLOBE AVIATION  : India's Indigo selects CFM engines to power Airbus fleet
RE
05/21Today on Wall Street: Poor manufacturing data boosts indexes
05/21New U.S. airline Breeze Airways makes pitch to smaller cities
RE
05/21TODAY'S ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : Cisco, easyJet, L Brands, Mattel, Salesforce....
05/20AIRBUS  : EU hopeful of ending U.S. aircraft dispute by July
RE
05/20AIRBUS  : Today, Airbus released a first collection of sharp images at 30cm nati..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 51 636 M 62 882 M 62 882 M
Net income 2021 1 728 M 2 104 M 2 104 M
Net cash 2021 4 495 M 5 474 M 5 474 M
P/E ratio 2021 43,4x
Yield 2021 0,53%
Capitalization 76 917 M 93 744 M 93 669 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,40x
EV / Sales 2022 1,21x
Nbr of Employees 127 814
Free-Float 74,1%
Chart AIRBUS SE
Duration : Period :
Airbus SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AIRBUS SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 114,15 €
Last Close Price 97,91 €
Spread / Highest target 37,9%
Spread / Average Target 16,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -8,08%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Guillaume Faury Chief Executive Officer
Dominik Asam Chief Financial Officer
René Richard Obermann Chairman
Grazia Vittadini Chief Technology Officer
Jean-Brice Dumont Executive Vice President-Engineering
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AIRBUS SE9.06%93 744
THE BOEING COMPANY9.70%133 132
TEXTRON INC.37.82%15 161
DASSAULT AVIATION7.92%9 704
AVIC ELECTROMECHANICAL SYSTEMS CO.,LTD.-13.45%6 134
AVICHINA INDUSTRY & TECHNOLOGY COMPANY LIMITED-7.95%5 135