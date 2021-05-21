Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Airbus SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AIR   NL0000235190

AIRBUS SE

(AIR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Airbus : to boost A220 jet's range, newest operator says

05/21/2021 | 03:06pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: An employee works on an Airbus A220-300 at their facility in Mirabel, Quebec, Canada

PARIS/WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Airbus will go ahead with plans to increase the range of its smallest jet, the A220, its newest operator said, allowing airlines to open more niche routes internationally.

Airline entrepreneur David Neeleman said last month he was discussing adding extra endurance to the jetliner with Airbus, which took over the Canadian-designed programme in 2018.

Speaking to Reuters on Friday as he launched his latest venture, U.S. startup Breeze Airways, Neeleman said a decision to offer the longer-range jet was now a given.

"It is under way, so we are ... kind of arguing about when. But it is not a matter of 'if,' it is just a matter of 'when'," Neeleman said.

Airbus declined to comment.

"We are always working with our customers and listening to their fleet needs, and we don't comment on the status of our confidential discussions," an Airbus spokeswoman said.

The upgrade would require an extra fuel tank, which means Airbus would also have to increase the plane's maximum take-off weight in order to preserve and then improve performance. Airbus has already announced some increases in that metric.

"We need to get up to 4,000 (nautical) miles," Neeleman said. The A220-300 currently flies about 3,400 nm (6,300 km).

Breeze has ordered 60 of the 130-seat jets, sitting between smaller Embraer regional jets and the larger Boeing 737 MAX 7.

Neeleman declined to comment on a recent Reuters report that Breeze had already expanded this order by another 20 jets.

Airbus reported the order without disclosing the name of the buyer, but industry sources have linked it to Breeze, making it potentially the second-biggest A220 customer.

Breeze, which aims to link underserved U.S. cities, will take delivery of A220s from October and use them on routes of two hours or more, including eventually international markets.

For shorter trips it will use older Embraer 190/195 aircraft inherited from Neeleman-founded Brazilian carrier Azul.

Neeleman said Breeze would take more Embraer 195s from Azul, allowing the Brazilian carrier to speed up deliveries of Embraer's latest E2 model.

Breeze's mixed fleet differs from the strategy of most budget carriers, which use one type to reduce expenses.

Neeleman denied this would put Breeze at a disadvantage and said any "small" cost increase would be offset by the ability to open dozens more routes.

(Reporting by Tim Hepher, David Shepardson; Editing by Susan Fenton)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIRBUS SE 1.45% 97.91 Real-time Quote.7.50%
EMBRAER S.A. 1.64% 16.15 End-of-day quote.82.49%
All news about AIRBUS SE
03:06pAIRBUS  : to boost A220 jet's range, newest operator says
RE
01:42pExclusive - Boeing plans new 737 MAX output jump in late-2022, sources say
RE
11:45aIndiGo Signs Up CFM International To Supply Engines To New Airbus Fleet
MT
10:22aINTERGLOBE AVIATION  : India's Indigo selects CFM engines to power Airbus fleet
RE
08:07aToday on Wall Street: Poor manufacturing data boosts indexes
08:06aNew U.S. airline Breeze Airways makes pitch to smaller cities
RE
06:01aTODAY'S ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : Cisco, easyJet, L Brands, Mattel, Salesforce....
05/20AIRBUS  : EU hopeful of ending U.S. aircraft dispute by July
RE
05/20AIRBUS  : Today, Airbus released a first collection of sharp images at 30cm nati..
PU
05/20AIRBUS  : The French Armament General Directorate (DGA) has confirmed an option ..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 51 636 M 62 886 M 62 886 M
Net income 2021 1 728 M 2 104 M 2 104 M
Net cash 2021 4 495 M 5 474 M 5 474 M
P/E ratio 2021 42,8x
Yield 2021 0,54%
Capitalization 76 917 M 93 939 M 93 676 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,40x
EV / Sales 2022 1,21x
Nbr of Employees 127 814
Free-Float 74,1%
Chart AIRBUS SE
Duration : Period :
Airbus SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AIRBUS SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 114,15 €
Last Close Price 96,51 €
Spread / Highest target 39,9%
Spread / Average Target 18,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -6,75%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Guillaume Faury Chief Executive Officer
Dominik Asam Chief Financial Officer
René Richard Obermann Chairman
Grazia Vittadini Chief Technology Officer
Jean-Brice Dumont Executive Vice President-Engineering
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AIRBUS SE7.50%92 595
THE BOEING COMPANY6.35%133 132
TEXTRON INC.38.98%15 161
DASSAULT AVIATION6.52%9 704
AVIC ELECTROMECHANICAL SYSTEMS CO.,LTD.-10.74%6 134
AVICHINA INDUSTRY & TECHNOLOGY COMPANY LIMITED-4.44%5 135