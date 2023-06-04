Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Airbus SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AIR   NL0000235190

AIRBUS SE

(AIR)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:35:09 2023-06-02 am EDT
128.38 EUR   +1.94%
01:08pAirbus nears 500-jet order from India's IndiGo -sources
RE
08:32aAirlines body urges jetmakers to fix aircraft delivery delays
RE
05:58aAirbus seeing more predictable industrial rhythm after delays
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Airbus nears 500-jet order from India's IndiGo -sources

06/04/2023 | 01:08pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: An IndiGo Airlines A320 aircraft is parked on the tarmac at Bengaluru International Airport in Bangalore

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Airbus is closing towards a potentially record deal to sell 500 narrow-body A320-family jets to India's largest carrier IndiGo, industry sources said on Sunday.

The European planemaker has emerged as front-runner for an order eclipsing Air India's historic provisional purchase of 470 jets in February, the sources said on the sidelines of an airline industry meeting in Istanbul.

Such a deal would be worth some $50 billion at the most recently published Airbus list prices, but would typically be worth less than half this after widespread airline industry discounts for bulk deals, according to aircraft analysts.

Airbus and Boeing are also still competing in separate talks to sell 25 A330neo or Boeing 787 wide-body jets to the same airline, the industry sources said.

IndiGo Chief Executive Pieter Elbers, attending the annual meeting of the International Air Transport Association in Istanbul, declined to comment on commercial matters.

Airbus and Boeing also declined to comment.

Reuters first reported in March that IndiGo, which has a 56% share of the domestic Indian market, was in talks with both Airbus and Boeing for the order, which if confirmed would be the largest by a single airline ranked by the number of units.

IndiGo is already one of Airbus's largest customers and has so far ordered a total of 830 Airbus A320-family jets of which nearly 500 are still to be delivered.

Airbus and Boeing have been racking up billions of dollars of new orders stretching beyond 2030 as airlines lock in supplies ahead of looming shortages.

Turkish Airlines had taken the spotlight before the IATA meeting with a surprise announcement that it could order 600 jets, but delegates said there were few signs of an immediate deal.

TRAVEL REBOUND

Indian carriers now have the second-largest order book, with over 6% share of the industry backlog, behind only the United States, according to a June 1 report by Barclays.

But some analysts have expressed concern that airlines could be over-ordering jets in pursuit of the same passengers.

Lufthansa Group CEO Carsten Spohr told reporters on Sunday there was globally more supply than demand, however.

The drive by IndiGo comes as the world's third-largest aviation market is seeing a strong rebound in travel post-COVID, with passenger numbers surging despite high fares.

IndiGo aims to double its capacity by the end of the decade and expand its network, especially in international markets.

The airline has a codeshare partnership with seven carriers including Turkish Airlines, American Airlines and KLM.

The alliance with Turkish Airlines has seen IndiGo make a major push into Europe, a favourite holiday destination among Indians, with the budget carrier now offering flights to 33 European airports.

In a departure from its single-aisle strategy, IndiGo earlier this year began international operations to Istanbul with a Boeing 777, its first wide-body aircraft, taken from codeshare partner Turkish Airlines, which provides the pilots.

Taking on the two widebodies is a stop-gap arrangement for IndiGo which needs the capacity until it takes delivery of the longer-range Airbus A321XLR planes in 2025-ish timeframe, Elbers told Reuters in an interview in March.

(Reporting by Tim Hepher, Aditi Shah and Joanna Plucinska; Editing by Hugh Lawson, David Holmes and Susan Fenton)

By Tim Hepher, Aditi Shah and Joanna Plucinska


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIRBUS SE 1.94% 128.38 Real-time Quote.15.64%
AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. 1.16% 14.87 Delayed Quote.15.57%
BARCLAYS PLC 2.71% 156.76 Delayed Quote.-1.11%
BOEING 2.58% 213.32 Delayed Quote.9.17%
INTERGLOBE AVIATION LIMITED 1.79% 2385.75 Delayed Quote.18.83%
LUFTHANSA 1.59% 9.303 Delayed Quote.19.81%
TOPIX INDEX 1.55% 2182.7 Delayed Quote.15.38%
All news about AIRBUS SE
01:08pAirbus nears 500-jet order from India's IndiGo -sources
RE
08:32aAirlines body urges jetmakers to fix aircraft delivery delays
RE
05:58aAirbus seeing more predictable industrial rhythm after delays
RE
12:48aAirBaltic in talks to buy 30 more Airbus A220 - CEO
RE
12:48aAirbaltic in talks with airbus to order 30 more a220 jets -ceo…
RE
06/03Greens demand higher fees for flights with private jets
DP
06/02Boeing CEO says fixing supply chain constraints is 'frustratingly slow'
RE
06/02Air Canada Launches International Flights from Montreal to Toulouse, Copenhagen
MT
06/02StarLux to Launch Flights to Kumamoto, Japan
MT
06/01Brass band for take-off: Lufthansa flies again with A380 from Mu..
DP
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AIRBUS SE
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 63 937 M 68 587 M 68 587 M
Net income 2023 4 424 M 4 746 M 4 746 M
Net cash 2023 10 809 M 11 595 M 11 595 M
P/E ratio 2023 22,9x
Yield 2023 1,60%
Capitalization 101 B 109 B 109 B
EV / Sales 2023 1,42x
EV / Sales 2024 1,21x
Nbr of Employees 137 715
Free-Float 73,8%
Chart AIRBUS SE
Duration : Period :
Airbus SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AIRBUS SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 128,38 €
Average target price 144,88 €
Spread / Average Target 12,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Guillaume Faury Chief Executive Officer & Director
René Richard Obermann Chairman
Sabine Klauke Chief Technical Officer
Alberto Jose Gutierrez Moreno Chief Operating Officer
Ralph Dozier Crosby Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AIRBUS SE15.64%108 668
BOEING9.17%128 332
DASSAULT AVIATION3.98%14 519
TEXTRON INC.-11.99%12 918
AVICHINA INDUSTRY & TECHNOLOGY COMPANY LIMITED11.40%3 847
JOBY AVIATION, INC.69.85%3 841
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer