Airbus: new man-machine interface successfully tested

November 27, 2023 at 11:20 am EST Share

Airbus has announced the successful testing of a new, simplified human-machine interface (HMI) and advanced autonomous functionalities as part of the 'Vertex' project.



Developed by Airbus UpNext, these functionalities can be controlled via a simple touch-sensitive tablet. According to Airbus, they simplify mission preparation and management, reduce helicopter pilot workload and further enhance safety.



The Airbus Helicopters FlightLab was able to carry out a fully automated flight from take-off, taxi, take-off, cruise, approach and landing during a one-hour test flight following a predefined route.



During this flight, the pilot monitored the system, which was able to detect unexpected obstacles and automatically recalculate a safe flight path.





Copyright (c) 2023 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.