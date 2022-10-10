Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Airbus SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AIR   NL0000235190

AIRBUS SE

(AIR)
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:38 2022-10-10 am EDT
93.01 EUR   +0.74%
11:56aAirbus Logs 55 Jet Deliveries in September, Receives 13 Orders
MT
11:24aAirbus, Air France Plead Not Guilty in Involuntary Corporate Manslaughter Case
MT
09:49aAmerican Airlines Group Becomes Strategic Investor in Universal Hydrogen
MT
Airbus nine-month deliveries reach 437 jets

10/10/2022 | 02:35pm EDT
PARIS, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Airbus deliveries sped up in September, bringing the number of jets supplied so far this year to 437 and leaving the European planemaker what one analyst called a manageable task in the traditionally busy fourth quarter, despite supply chains snags.

Airbus SE said it had handed over 55 aircraft during the month, in line with a forecast published by Bloomberg News.

Adjusting for the cancellation of two planes that Airbus reported delivered in 2021, but which remained in Toulouse only to be overtaken by sanctions following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Airbus has delivered 435 jets so far this year.

Airbus therefore needs to deliver 265 planes in the last quarter of the year to hit a recently softened target of 700 jets, after the September deliveries came exactly in line with the average since 2012, according to UK-based Agency Partners.

That is an "undemanding fourth-quarter target," analyst Sash Tusa wrote in a note.

Deliveries are traditionally skewed towards the last quarter. But industry sources also caution that supply chains remain unpredictable after months of disruption since the pandemic, exacerbated by the war in Ukraine.

Airbus booked the sale of 13 airplanes in September. So far this year it has sold 856 aircraft or 647 after cancellations.

Rival Boeing Co is due to release monthly data on Tuesday. (Reporting by Tim Hepher;)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIRBUS SE 0.74% 93.01 Real-time Quote.-17.83%
THE BOEING COMPANY 1.36% 131.51 Delayed Quote.-35.53%
Financials
Sales 2022 59 161 M 57 354 M 57 354 M
Net income 2022 3 913 M 3 793 M 3 793 M
Net cash 2022 7 555 M 7 324 M 7 324 M
P/E ratio 2022 18,3x
Yield 2022 1,94%
Capitalization 72 709 M 70 488 M 70 488 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,10x
EV / Sales 2023 0,89x
Nbr of Employees 128 873
Free-Float 74,0%
Managers and Directors
Guillaume Faury Chief Executive Officer & Director
Dominik Asam Chief Financial Officer
René Richard Obermann Chairman
Sabine Klauke Chief Technical Officer
Alberto Jose Gutierrez Moreno Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AIRBUS SE-17.83%71 081
THE BOEING COMPANY-35.53%77 071
TEXTRON INC.-20.60%12 967
DASSAULT AVIATION31.58%10 168
AVICOPTER PLC-50.57%3 288
AVICHINA INDUSTRY & TECHNOLOGY COMPANY LIMITED-43.41%2 996