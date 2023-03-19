Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Airbus SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AIR   NL0000235190

AIRBUS SE

(AIR)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  12:37:24 2023-03-17 pm EDT
116.74 EUR   -2.13%
03:30pAirbus on hiring spree for factory ramp-up, digital projects
RE
03/18Germany to buy Airbus civil helicopter and convert for combat - Business Insider
RE
03/17Literacy Capital nets gain from investment disposal
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Airbus on hiring spree for factory ramp-up, digital projects

03/19/2023 | 03:30pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: An Airbus A320neo aircraft is pictured during a news conference in Colomiers near Toulouse

(Reuters) - Airbus is better prepared for the challenge of securing enough people to handle jet production increases than it was before the pandemic, a senior executive said.

The European planemaker plans a two-thirds increase in production of best-selling A320neo-family single-aisle jets to 75 a month in 2026 from 45 now.

In Germany, its second-largest base, Airbus plans to hire 3,500 staff for the second year in a row to handle the ramp-up and feed projects on decarbonisation and industrial systems.

The goal involves retracing steps taken before the pandemic, when output touched 60 a month.

Airbus targeted 15,000 job cuts during COVID-19 but is hiring again.

"For the last ramp up, we were prepared to a lesser extent than we are now," Marco Wagner, human resources director for Airbus commercial activities in Germany, said.

Tight labour markets and stretched supply chains have hampered aerospace worldwide since COVID-19, putting hiring plans into sharp focus.

"The labour market is difficult, yes. But we are more focused and are really targeting, and have started our initiatives well in advance in order to be ready," he told French journalists visiting Airbus Hamburg facilities.

Airbus is hiring 13,000 people worldwide this year.

In Germany, it has begun recruitment campaigns on social media, showcasing ambitions to build a zero-emission hydrogen-powered plane by 2035.

But Airbus, which also has core sites in France, Britain and Spain, faces competition from big and small players alike.

Aerospace generates 40 billion euros of sales in Germany, a tenth of the country's auto sector and a fifth of its pharma industry, Wagner said.

"We have many big players in Germany and small startups ... and those are very attractive to people in the market," he told the AJPAE aerospace media association.

Competition is especially intense for the skills needed to meet digital demands on manufacturers, sparking a race for talent with global tech.

"When we look for IT experts, cybersecurity experts, they're not naturally interested in aviation; they're interested in a proper workspace, they want to have interesting projects, they want to have a mission," Wagner said.

Airbus' commercial and defence activities will increasingly require high-power computing, connectivity and cloud-based solutions, all of which must be hack-proof, Chief Executive Guillaume Faury said last month.

His comments came after French IT group Atos said it had received an indicative offer from Airbus for Atos' minority stake in cybersecurity arm Evidian.

(Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by David Holmes)

By Tim Hepher


© Reuters 2023
All news about AIRBUS SE
03:30pAirbus on hiring spree for factory ramp-up, digital projects
RE
03/18Germany to buy Airbus civil helicopter and convert for combat - Business Insider
RE
03/17Literacy Capital nets gain from investment disposal
AN
03/17Literacy Capital nets gain from investment disposal
AN
03/16French Bourse Bounces Back Amid Latest ECB Rate Hike, Credit Suisse Boost
MT
03/16Airbus to Combat Global Supply Chain Pressures, Airbus Aerostructures Unit CEO Says
MT
03/16Airbus is tackling supply chain problems, senior executive says
RE
03/15After strategic 787 wins, Boeing jet battle shifts to factory floor
RE
03/15UK Sping Budget Announcements Unlikely to Affect -2-
DJ
03/14Analysis-Airbus faces steep climb in 'make or break' delivery year
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AIRBUS SE
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 64 263 M 68 504 M 68 504 M
Net income 2023 4 487 M 4 783 M 4 783 M
Net cash 2023 11 573 M 12 337 M 12 337 M
P/E ratio 2023 20,5x
Yield 2023 1,80%
Capitalization 91 939 M 98 006 M 98 006 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,25x
EV / Sales 2024 1,06x
Nbr of Employees 131 582
Free-Float 74,0%
Chart AIRBUS SE
Duration : Period :
Airbus SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AIRBUS SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 116,74 €
Average target price 144,58 €
Spread / Average Target 23,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Guillaume Faury Chief Executive Officer & Director
Dominik Asam Chief Financial Officer
René Richard Obermann Chairman
Sabine Klauke Chief Technical Officer
Alberto Jose Gutierrez Moreno Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AIRBUS SE5.15%98 006
BOEING5.54%120 465
DASSAULT AVIATION10.75%15 540
TEXTRON INC.-6.51%13 480
AVICHINA INDUSTRY & TECHNOLOGY COMPANY LIMITED20.23%4 146
AVICOPTER PLC-3.53%3 832