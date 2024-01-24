Airbus: opening of a service center in Chengdu
The activities covered range from aircraft parking to maintenance, including conversion, dismantling and recycling, as well as the controlled distribution of used parts from dismantling.
Certified by the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) and the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC), the center covers an area of 717,000 m2 and has a storage capacity for 125 aircraft.
