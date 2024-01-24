Airbus: opening of a service center in Chengdu

Airbus announces the start-up of a service center in Chengdu, China, the first to offer solutions for managing the entire aircraft life cycle. By 2025, it will have grown to directly employ up to 150 people.



The activities covered range from aircraft parking to maintenance, including conversion, dismantling and recycling, as well as the controlled distribution of used parts from dismantling.



Certified by the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) and the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC), the center covers an area of 717,000 m2 and has a storage capacity for 125 aircraft.



