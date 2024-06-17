Airbus orders helicopters from Belgium
"In Europe, the robust multi-role helicopter is becoming the benchmark for tactical airlift capability, special operations and medical evacuation missions", comments Bruno Even, CEO of Airbus Helicopters.
A military version of the proven light twin-engine H145 helicopter, the H145M offers a wide range of mission capabilities. The worldwide fleet of the H145 family has now accumulated over seven million flying hours.
