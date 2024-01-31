Airbus: partnership for hydrogen aviation in Scandinavia
This cooperation will contribute to the development of the hydrogen aviation ecosystem in both countries, as well as identifying the paths to follow to select the airports that will be transformed first to accommodate it.
This is the first time that a feasibility study of this type has covered two countries and over 50 airports. It reflects the partners' shared ambition to support the decarbonization of the aviation sector and achieve carbon neutrality by 2050.
