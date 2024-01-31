Airbus: partnership for hydrogen aviation in Scandinavia

Airbus has signed a memorandum of understanding with Avinor, SAS, Swedavia and Vattenfall to study the feasibility of a hydrogen infrastructure at airports in Sweden and Norway.



This cooperation will contribute to the development of the hydrogen aviation ecosystem in both countries, as well as identifying the paths to follow to select the airports that will be transformed first to accommodate it.



This is the first time that a feasibility study of this type has covered two countries and over 50 airports. It reflects the partners' shared ambition to support the decarbonization of the aviation sector and achieve carbon neutrality by 2050.



