Airbus plans major presence at Dubai Airshow

Dubai, 03 November 2021 -Airbus will showcase a wide range of products, cutting-edge technologies, services and innovations that are leading the way to a sustainable future for aerospace at the Dubai Airshow 2021 from 14-18 November. The Company's presence at the airshow will be in strict accordance with COVID-19 protocols set by the UAE Government to ensure the safety of employees and visitors.

Airbus will highlight its critical role in driving the recovery of the industry, strengthening bonds with customers, suppliers and partners. The event will also be an opportunity for Airbus to show how it is continuing to pioneer sustainable aerospace for a safe and united world, connecting people, cultures and businesses as well as contributing to the global economy. The Company recently announced its ambition to develop the world's first zero-emission commercial aircraft by 2035. In that respect, Airbus will showcase a mockup of its ZEROe zero-emission concept aircraft.

Planned Airbus media briefings

(to be held at the Dubai Airshow media centre - Press room 1. All times local Dubai)



Sunday 14th at 15:00: Airbus briefing

Monday 15th at 10:00: Airbus Helicopters briefing on Urban Air Mobility

Monday 15th, 14:00 to 15:00: Airbus briefing

Tuesday 16th at 10:00: Airbus Corporate Jets (ACJ) briefing with Benoît Defforge, head of ACJ

Tuesday 16th 14:00 to 15:00: Airbus briefing

Wednesday 17th at 11:00: Airbus briefing

Content and news related to Airbus' presence at the Dubai Airshow will be available on our brand-new website.

Static and flying displays

On the static display, Airbus will showcase a range of commercial aircraft. Over the course of the five-day event, visitors will have the opportunity to explore Airbus' aircraft including the A350-900 MSN 2 (Airspace Explorer), Ethiopian Airlines' A350-900,Uganda Airlines' A330neo, Air Arabia's A321LR, WizzAir's A321LR and AirBaltic's A220. Also making an appearance is Acropolis Aviation's ACJ320neo aircraft.

In the customers' display, Emirates Airline will present its A380 and Etihad Airways will show the A350-1000. Airbus Helicopters will showcase the Kuwait Air Force aircraft H225M, along with an ACH175 as well as a mock-up of the H145M, and a scale model of the H175M.

Meanwhile, Airbus Defence and Space will present a C295 and an A400M airlifter on the static display.

The daily flying display will include Airbus' own A350-900. Showgoers will also have the opportunity to see the ACH145 in flight as it performs customer demos at the South terminal.

Aircraft visits

Aircraft media visits will take place from 09:30 to 10:30. The Airbus media team invites journalists to access via the Airbus Press Chalet at 09:15 every day.

Conferences and events

During the Airshow, Airbus will take part in a number of events and conferences as part of the Aerospace 2050 forum which will be held at the Exhibition Area stand #1420. These include:

Monday 15th November - Aviation Sustainability

The conference will discuss ways for the full aviation ecosystem to come together and examine how the industry can build back better, and what short and long-term strategies are required for a greener future.

Key themes:Sustainable aviation fuels, hydrogen power, enhancing aircraft & engine efficiency, regulation reforms, and sustainable circular economy

Airbus panelist: Julie Kitcher, Executive Vice President Communications and Corporate Affairs at Airbus

Tuesday 16th November - Space

Key theme:Protecting our Pale Blue Dot - Space is key

Airbus speaker: Jean Marc Nasr, Head of Airbus Space Systems

Wednesday 17th November - Advanced Aerial Mobility

Bringing together the innovators behind drone deliveries, remote vaccine disruptions, and air taxis. The conference will dig deeper into the disruptive technologies transforming how we travel.

Key themes:Air taxis, drone delivery, UTM, VTOL infrastructure, cloud connected drones, regulations and landing ports

Airbus panelist: Balkiz Sarihan, Head of Strategy for Urban Air Mobility (UAM) at Airbus Helicopters

Thursday 18th November

Airbus will join the Next Gen Day talk and will host the Future Scientist Graduation and Star Program workshops.

Airbus in the Middle East and Africa

With a significant commercial presence throughout the Middle East and Africa, Airbus employs 2,500 people and is committed to delivering superior products and services to customers across the region. Airbus' regional headquarters is situated near Dubai International Airport, one of the world's busiest airports for international travel.

The Middle East continues to be strategically important to Airbus' wider global operations. The Company sources supplies and components from various companies operating in the region and provides technical support to its partners. Airbus has launched a number of localisation initiatives focused on developing skills and talent to inspire future industry leaders.

About Airbus

Airbus pioneers sustainable aerospace for a safe and united world. The Company constantly innovates to provide efficient and technologically-advanced solutions in aerospace, defence, and connected services. In commercial aircraft, Airbus offers modern and fuel-efficient airliners and associated services. Airbus is also a European leader in defence and security and one of the world's leading space businesses. In helicopters, Airbus provides the most efficient civil and military rotorcraft solutions and services worldwide.

