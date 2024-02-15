PARIS, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Europe's Airbus unveiled a special dividend on Thursday after posting higher 2023 results buoyed by record airplane orders but dampened by a fresh charge of 200 million euros ($214.62 million) in its troubled space business.

The world's largest commercial planemaker said adjusted operating profit rose 4% to 5.8 billion euros as revenue rose 11% to 65.4 billion, and predicted around 800 commercial jet deliveries in 2024.

Airbus proposed an unchanged regular dividend of 1.8 euros a share, and added a special dividend of 1 euro per share as net cash topped the 10-billion-euro threshold previously identified as a potential trigger for returning cash to shareholders. ($1 = 0.9319 euros) (Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)