Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Airbus SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AIR   NL0000235190

AIRBUS SE

(AIR)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:38:13 2023-06-13 am EDT
130.04 EUR   +0.46%
02:00aAirbus raises 20-year delivery forecast to 40,850 units from 39,…
RE
02:00aAirbus raises 20-year delivery forecast, sees more replacements
RE
02:00aAirbus sees 17,170 aircraft replacements in next 20 years, up fr…
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Airbus raises 20-year delivery forecast, sees more replacements

06/14/2023 | 02:00am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A logo of Airbus is seen at the entrance of its factory in Blagnac near Toulouse

PARIS, June 14 (Reuters) - Europe's Airbus on Wednesday raised its 20-year forecast for new airplane deliveries, but tempered its predictions for growth in the global airline fleet as carriers focus on replacing more older jets.

The world's largest planemaker predicted 40,850 deliveries, up from 39,490 in its previous 20-year forecast issued last year.

It lifted its forecast for freighter deliveries to 920 from 890 jets. That implies 39,930 passenger plane deliveries, of which Airbus said 80% would typically be served by single-aisle jets like the Airbus A320neo or Boeing 737 MAX.

Airbus also sharply revised up its forecast for the number of old aircraft to be replaced in the coming two decades to 17,170 units from 15,440.

That is in part a catch-up effect after two or three years of slow plane retirements as well the permanent withdrawal of parked planes that are not returning to service, said Bob Lange, Airbus senior vice president for business analysis and market forecast.

After the number of planes in service plunged dramatically during the pandemic, with thousands of jets parked worldwide, airlines are now flying older planes for longer to compensate for supply chain problems and an abrupt recovery in demand.

With the number of aircraft replacements set to rise, Airbus predicted that 58% of deliveries would serve growth in airline fleets, down from 60% in its previous forecast.

The topic is a sensitive one for the industry as environmental groups question whether airline expansions can be reconciled with the sector's environmental objectives.

Planemakers say delivering energy efficient new aircraft will make a significant contribution to reducing emissions alongside alternative fuels and leaner operations.

Airbus said the global fleet would more than double to 46,560 aircraft in 2042 from a pre-COVID level of 22,880 units at the start of 2020.

Unusually, however, its forecast for the fleet at the end of the forecast period was lower than the previous estimate of 46,930, as growth is predicted to slow and retirements to increase.

The forecast comes at a time when airlines are flocking to place orders to renew their fleets.

Airbus said its numbers are based on a medium scenario of 3.6% traffic growth, which could face headwinds from environmental regulation and supplies of energy or tailwinds from further liberalisation and a "more stable world order".

Growth will be strongest in Asia led by India, which remains the world's fastest-growing market, and China, the forecast said. (Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by Jamie Freed)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIRBUS SE 0.46% 130.04 Real-time Quote.17.13%
BOEING -0.53% 220.38 Delayed Quote.16.31%
All news about AIRBUS SE
02:00aAirbus raises 20-year delivery forecast to 40,850 units from 39,…
RE
02:00aAirbus raises 20-year delivery forecast, sees more replacements
RE
02:00aAirbus sees 17,170 aircraft replacements in next 20 years, up fr…
RE
01:16aAirbus Set to Deliver Chinese-made Jetliner to Wizz Air
MT
06/13Avolon says $4 trln needed to transform global jet fleet
RE
06/13Boeing delivers 50 jets in May as 737 MAX rebounds from defect
RE
06/13Airbus to Grow Share in in Narrow-Body Jet Market, Report Forecasts
MT
06/13Morgan Stanley Kicks Off Airbus Coverage with Overweight Rating
MT
06/13Avolon says $4 trln needed to transform global jet fleet
RE
06/12Airbus, Saudi Arabia's Flynas Reportedly in Talks for Plane Order
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AIRBUS SE
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 64 003 M 69 125 M 69 125 M
Net income 2023 4 459 M 4 816 M 4 816 M
Net cash 2023 10 394 M 11 226 M 11 226 M
P/E ratio 2023 23,1x
Yield 2023 1,57%
Capitalization 103 B 111 B 111 B
EV / Sales 2023 1,44x
EV / Sales 2024 1,23x
Nbr of Employees 137 715
Free-Float 73,8%
Chart AIRBUS SE
Duration : Period :
Airbus SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AIRBUS SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 130,04 €
Average target price 145,79 €
Spread / Average Target 12,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Guillaume Faury Chief Executive Officer & Director
René Richard Obermann Chairman
Sabine Klauke Chief Technical Officer
Alberto Jose Gutierrez Moreno Chief Operating Officer
Ralph Dozier Crosby Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AIRBUS SE17.13%110 822
BOEING16.31%133 289
DASSAULT AVIATION8.28%14 943
TEXTRON INC.-7.18%13 254
JOBY AVIATION, INC.114.33%4 846
AVICHINA INDUSTRY & TECHNOLOGY COMPANY LIMITED8.83%3 760
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer