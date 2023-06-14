Airbus raises 20-year delivery forecast, sees more replacements

PARIS, June 14 (Reuters) - Europe's Airbus on
Wednesday raised its 20-year forecast for new airplane
deliveries, but tempered its predictions for growth in the
global airline fleet as carriers focus on replacing more older
jets.
The world's largest planemaker predicted 40,850 deliveries,
up from 39,490 in its previous 20-year forecast issued last
year.
It lifted its forecast for freighter deliveries to 920 from
890 jets. That implies 39,930 passenger plane deliveries, of
which Airbus said 80% would typically be served by single-aisle
jets like the Airbus A320neo or Boeing 737 MAX.
Airbus also sharply revised up its forecast for the number
of old aircraft to be replaced in the coming two decades to
17,170 units from 15,440.
That is in part a catch-up effect after two or three years
of slow plane retirements as well the permanent withdrawal of
parked planes that are not returning to service, said Bob Lange,
Airbus senior vice president for business analysis and market
forecast.
After the number of planes in service plunged dramatically
during the pandemic, with thousands of jets parked worldwide,
airlines are now flying older planes for longer to compensate
for supply chain problems and an abrupt recovery in demand.
With the number of aircraft replacements set to rise, Airbus
predicted that 58% of deliveries would serve growth in airline
fleets, down from 60% in its previous forecast.
The topic is a sensitive one for the industry as
environmental groups question whether airline expansions can be
reconciled with the sector's environmental objectives.
Planemakers say delivering energy efficient new aircraft
will make a significant contribution to reducing emissions
alongside alternative fuels and leaner operations.
Airbus said the global fleet would more than double to
46,560 aircraft in 2042 from a pre-COVID level of 22,880 units
at the start of 2020.
Unusually, however, its forecast for the fleet at the end of
the forecast period was lower than the previous estimate of
46,930, as growth is predicted to slow and retirements to
increase.
The forecast comes at a time when airlines are flocking to
place orders to renew their fleets.
Airbus said its numbers are based on a medium scenario of
3.6% traffic growth, which could face headwinds from
environmental regulation and supplies of energy or tailwinds
from further liberalisation and a "more stable world order".
Growth will be strongest in Asia led by India, which remains
the world's fastest-growing market, and China, the forecast
said.
(Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by Jamie Freed)