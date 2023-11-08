PARIS, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Airbus raised a production goal for wide-body A350 jets and reaffirmed financial and delivery targets for 2023 as it posted higher underlying third-quarter profit on Wednesday, with sharply higher jet income dampened by charges in satellites.

The world's largest planemaker said it was aiming to return to pre-COVID levels of 10 A350 jets a month in 2026, up from a previous goal of nine a month by end-2025. Other industrial targets, including 720 jet deliveries in 2023, were unchanged.

Adjusted operating earnings came in at 1.013 billion euros in the quarter, up 21%, as revenues rose 12% to 14,897 billion. Analysts expected earnings of 1.142 billion euros on revenues of 15.098 billion, according to a company-compiled consensus. (Reporting by Tim Hepher, Editing by Matt Scuffham)