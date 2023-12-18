Airbus reports share buyback transactions 11-15 December 2023
December 18, 2023 at 11:46 am EST
Share
EQS-Ad-hoc: Airbus SE / Key word(s): Share Buyback
Airbus reports share buyback transactions 11-15 December 2023
18-Dec-2023 / 17:45 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Ad-hoc release, 18 December 2023
Airbus reports share buyback transactions 11-15 December 2023
Airbus SE reports the following share buyback transactions under Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (“EU Market Abuse Regulation”).
The transactions are part of a share buyback programme that started on 20 November 2023, in order to partially fund Airbus’ Employee Share Ownership Plan (ESOP).
The share buyback is undertaken pursuant to the general authority conferred on the Airbus SE Board of Directors by the 13th resolution to repurchase up to 10% of Airbus SE’s issued share capital by the Annual General Meeting of shareholders of Airbus SE on 19 April 2023.
Aggregate presentation (per day and market)
Issuer’s name
Issuer’s identifying code
Transaction date
Identifying code of financial instrument
Total daily volume (in number of shares)
Daily weighted average purchase price of shares (EUR)
Market (MIC code)
Airbus SE
MINO79WLOO247M1IL051
11.12.2023
NL0000235190
65,000
142.5011
XPAR
Airbus SE
MINO79WLOO247M1IL051
12.12.2023
NL0000235190
65,000
141.7483
XPAR
Airbus SE
MINO79WLOO247M1IL051
13.12.2023
NL0000235190
65,000
142.9140
XPAR
Airbus SE
MINO79WLOO247M1IL051
14.12.2023
NL0000235190
65,000
142.1792
XPAR
Airbus SE
MINO79WLOO247M1IL051
15.12.2023
NL0000235190
65,000
140.1920
XPAR
TOTAL
325,000
141.9069
Detailed reporting of share buyback transactions is available on the Airbus website at:
Airbus SE is No. 1 in Europe and No. 2 worldwide in the aeronautics, aerospace, and defense industries. Net sales break down by family of products and services as follows:
- commercial aircraft (69.4%). The group is No. 1 worldwide for aircrafts with more than 100 seats;
- defense and aerospace systems (19.1%): military aircrafts (primarily transport aircrafts, marine surveillance aircrafts, anti-submarines fighter planes and flight refueling aircrafts), spatial equipment (orbital launchers, observation and communication satellite, turboprop aircraft, etc.), defense and security systems (missile systems, electronic and telecommunications systems, etc.). Airbus SE also provides training and aircrafts maintenance services;
- civil and military helicopters (11.5%).
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Europe (41.3%), Asia/Pacific (26.2%), North America (23.1%), Middle East (4.4%), Latin America (3.5%) and other (1.5%).