EQS-Ad-hoc: Airbus SE / Key word(s): Share Buyback
Airbus reports share buyback transactions 11-15 December 2023

18-Dec-2023 / 17:45 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Ad-hoc release, 18 December 2023

 

Airbus reports share buyback transactions 11-15 December 2023

 

Airbus SE reports the following share buyback transactions under Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (“EU Market Abuse Regulation”).


The transactions are part of a share buyback programme that started on 20 November 2023, in order to partially fund Airbus’ Employee Share Ownership Plan (ESOP).


The share buyback is undertaken pursuant to the general authority conferred on the Airbus SE Board of Directors by the 13th resolution to repurchase up to 10% of Airbus SE’s issued share capital by the Annual General Meeting of shareholders of Airbus SE on 19 April 2023.

 

Aggregate presentation (per day and market)

 

Issuer’s nameIssuer’s identifying codeTransaction dateIdentifying code of financial instrumentTotal daily volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average purchase price of shares (EUR)Market (MIC code)
Airbus SE MINO79WLOO247M1IL051 11.12.2023  
NL0000235190
 		  
65,000
 		  142.5011 XPAR
Airbus SE MINO79WLOO247M1IL051 12.12.2023 NL0000235190 65,000 141.7483   XPAR
Airbus SE MINO79WLOO247M1IL051 13.12.2023 NL0000235190 65,000 142.9140 XPAR
Airbus SE MINO79WLOO247M1IL051 14.12.2023 NL0000235190 65,000 142.1792 XPAR
Airbus SE MINO79WLOO247M1IL051 15.12.2023 NL0000235190 65,000 140.1920 XPAR
    TOTAL         325,000 141.9069  

 

Detailed reporting of share buyback transactions is available on the Airbus website at:

https://www.airbus.com/en/investors/share-price-and-information#buyback.

This update on share buybacks contains inside information within the meaning of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

 

Contacts for the media

Guillaume Steuer
Airbus
+33 6 73 82 11 68
guillaume.steuer@airbus.com		Rod Stone
Airbus
+33 531 08 58 26
rod.stone@airbus.com
 

 

 

 



End of Inside Information

18-Dec-2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com

Language: English
Company: Airbus SE
P.O. Box 32008
2303 DA Leiden
Netherlands
Phone: 00 800 00 02 2002
Fax: +49 (0)89 607 - 26481
Internet: www.airbusgroup.com
ISIN: NL0000235190
WKN: 938914
Indices: DAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1799361

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1799361  18-Dec-2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1799361&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp