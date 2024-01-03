Airbus reports share buyback transactions 21-27 December 2023
January 03, 2024 at 11:47 am EST
Airbus SE reports the following share buyback transactions under Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (“EU Market Abuse Regulation”).
The transactions are part of a share buyback programme that started on 20 November 2023 and ended 27 December 2023, in order to partially fund Airbus’ Employee Share Ownership Plan (ESOP).
The share buyback is undertaken pursuant to the general authority conferred on the Airbus SE Board of Directors by the 13th resolution to repurchase up to 10% of Airbus SE’s issued share capital by the Annual General Meeting of shareholders of Airbus SE on 19 April 2023.
Aggregate presentation (per day and market)
Issuer’s name
Issuer’s identifying code
Transaction
date
Identifying
code of
financial
instrument
Total daily
volume
(in number
of shares)
Daily
weighted
average
purchase
price of
shares
(EUR)
Market
(MIC code)
Airbus SE
MINO79WLOO247M1IL051
21.12.2023
NL0000235190
65,000
138.1584
XPAR
Airbus SE
MINO79WLOO247M1IL051
22.12.2023
NL0000235190
65,000
139.5279
XPAR
Airbus SE
MINO79WLOO247M1IL051
27.12.2023
NL0000235190
65,000
139.5077
XPAR
TOTAL
195,000
139.0647
Detailed reporting of share buyback transactions is available on the Airbus website at:
Airbus SE is No. 1 in Europe and No. 2 worldwide in the aeronautics, aerospace, and defense industries. Net sales break down by family of products and services as follows:
- commercial aircraft (69.4%). The group is No. 1 worldwide for aircrafts with more than 100 seats;
- defense and aerospace systems (19.1%): military aircrafts (primarily transport aircrafts, marine surveillance aircrafts, anti-submarines fighter planes and flight refueling aircrafts), spatial equipment (orbital launchers, observation and communication satellite, turboprop aircraft, etc.), defense and security systems (missile systems, electronic and telecommunications systems, etc.). Airbus SE also provides training and aircrafts maintenance services;
- civil and military helicopters (11.5%).
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Europe (41.3%), Asia/Pacific (26.2%), North America (23.1%), Middle East (4.4%), Latin America (3.5%) and other (1.5%).