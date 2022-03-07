DGAP-Ad-hoc: Airbus SE / Key word(s): Share Buyback

Airbus reports share buyback transactions 28 Feb to 3 March 2022



07-March-2022 / 17:45 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Ad-hoc release, 7 March 2022



Airbus reports share buyback transactions 28 Feb to 3 March 2022

Airbus SE reports the following share buyback transactions from 28 February to 3 March 2022 under Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse ("EU Market Abuse Regulation").



The transactions are part of a share buyback programme that started on 23 February 2022 and ended on 3 March 2022 for the sole purpose of covering Airbus' long-term incentive plan in shares. The repurchased shares will be redistributed to the beneficiaries of long-term incentive plans according to the relevant plan rules.



The share buyback is undertaken pursuant to the general authority conferred on the Airbus SE Board of Directors by the 12th resolution to repurchase up to 10% of Airbus SE's issued share capital by the Annual General Meeting of shareholders of Airbus SE on 14 April 2021.

Aggregate presentation (per day and market)

Issuer's

name Issuer's identifying code Transaction

date Identifying

code

of financial

instrument Total daily

volume

(in number

of

shares) Daily

weighted

average

purchase

price of shares

(EUR) Market

(MIC

code) Airbus SE MINO79WLOO247M1IL051 28.02.2022 NL0000235190 54,300 113.1112 XPAR Airbus SE MINO79WLOO247M1IL051 01.03.2022 NL0000235190 54,300 109.8941 XPAR Airbus SE MINO79WLOO247M1IL051 02.03.2022 NL0000235190 54,300 106.6894 XPAR Airbus SE MIN079WLOO247M1IL051 03.03.2022 NL0000235190 13,653 107.8466 XPAR TOTAL 176,553 109.7396

Detailed reporting of share buyback transactions is available on the Airbus website at:

https://www.airbus.com/investors/share-price-and-information.html#buyback

This update on share buybacks contains inside information within the meaning of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

