DGAP-Ad-hoc: Airbus SE / Key word(s): Share Buyback
Airbus reports share buyback transactions 28 Feb to 3 March 2022
07-March-2022 / 17:45 CET/CEST
Ad-hoc release, 7 March 2022
Airbus reports share buyback transactions 28 Feb to 3 March 2022
Airbus SE reports the following share buyback transactions from 28 February to 3 March 2022 under Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse ("EU Market Abuse Regulation").
The transactions are part of a share buyback programme that started on 23 February 2022 and ended on 3 March 2022 for the sole purpose of covering Airbus' long-term incentive plan in shares. The repurchased shares will be redistributed to the beneficiaries of long-term incentive plans according to the relevant plan rules.
The share buyback is undertaken pursuant to the general authority conferred on the Airbus SE Board of Directors by the 12th resolution to repurchase up to 10% of Airbus SE's issued share capital by the Annual General Meeting of shareholders of Airbus SE on 14 April 2021.
Aggregate presentation (per day and market)
|Issuer's
name
|Issuer's identifying code
|Transaction
date
|Identifying
code
of financial
instrument
|Total daily
volume
(in number
of
shares)
|Daily
weighted
average
purchase
price of shares
(EUR)
|Market
(MIC
code)
|Airbus SE
|MINO79WLOO247M1IL051
|28.02.2022
|NL0000235190
|54,300
|113.1112
|XPAR
|Airbus SE
|MINO79WLOO247M1IL051
|01.03.2022
|NL0000235190
|54,300
|109.8941
|XPAR
|Airbus SE
|MINO79WLOO247M1IL051
|02.03.2022
|NL0000235190
|54,300
|106.6894
|XPAR
|Airbus SE
|MIN079WLOO247M1IL051
|03.03.2022
|NL0000235190
|13,653
|107.8466
|XPAR
|
|
|TOTAL
|
|176,553
|109.7396
|
Detailed reporting of share buyback transactions is available on the Airbus website at:
https://www.airbus.com/investors/share-price-and-information.html#buyback
This update on share buybacks contains inside information within the meaning of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.
