Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Airbus SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AIR   NL0000235190

AIRBUS SE

(AIR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Airbus reports share buyback transactions 28 Feb to 3 March 2022

03/07/2022 | 11:47am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Airbus SE / Key word(s): Share Buyback
Airbus reports share buyback transactions 28 Feb to 3 March 2022

07-March-2022 / 17:45 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Ad-hoc release, 7 March 2022

Airbus reports share buyback transactions 28 Feb to 3 March 2022

Airbus SE reports the following share buyback transactions from 28 February to 3 March 2022 under Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse ("EU Market Abuse Regulation").

The transactions are part of a share buyback programme that started on 23 February 2022 and ended on 3 March 2022 for the sole purpose of covering Airbus' long-term incentive plan in shares. The repurchased shares will be redistributed to the beneficiaries of long-term incentive plans according to the relevant plan rules.

The share buyback is undertaken pursuant to the general authority conferred on the Airbus SE Board of Directors by the 12th resolution to repurchase up to 10% of Airbus SE's issued share capital by the Annual General Meeting of shareholders of Airbus SE on 14 April 2021.

Aggregate presentation (per day and market)

Issuer's
name		 Issuer's identifying code Transaction
date		 Identifying
code
of financial
instrument		 Total daily
volume
(in number
of
shares)		 Daily
weighted
average
purchase
price of shares
(EUR)		 Market
(MIC
code)
Airbus SE MINO79WLOO247M1IL051 28.02.2022 NL0000235190 54,300 113.1112 XPAR
Airbus SE MINO79WLOO247M1IL051 01.03.2022 NL0000235190 54,300 109.8941 XPAR
Airbus SE MINO79WLOO247M1IL051 02.03.2022 NL0000235190 54,300 106.6894 XPAR
Airbus SE MIN079WLOO247M1IL051 03.03.2022 NL0000235190 13,653 107.8466 XPAR
    TOTAL   176,553 109.7396  
 

Detailed reporting of share buyback transactions is available on the Airbus website at:
https://www.airbus.com/investors/share-price-and-information.html#buyback

This update on share buybacks contains inside information within the meaning of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

 

Contacts for the media

Guillaume Steuer
Airbus
+33 6 73 82 11 68
guillaume.steuer@airbus.com		 Rod Stone
Airbus
+33 6 30 52 19 93
rod.stone@airbus.com		  

07-March-2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Airbus SE
P.O. Box 32008
2303 DA Leiden
Netherlands
Phone: 00 800 00 02 2002
Fax: +49 (0)89 607 - 26481
Internet: www.airbusgroup.com
ISIN: NL0000235190
WKN: 938914
Indices: DAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1296387

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1296387  07-March-2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1296387&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
All news about AIRBUS SE
11:57aAirbus Says Directly Sourcing Titanium From Russia And Other Countries
RE
11:57aAirbus says also sourcing titanium indirectly from tier 1 suppli…
RE
11:57aAirbus says directly sourcing titanium from russia and other cou…
RE
11:47aAirbus reports share buyback transactions 28 Feb to 3 March 2022
EQ
11:35aThese companies have cut their ties with Russia
07:35aBoeing suspends buying titanium from Russia, assures of 'sufficient supply'
RE
12:02aDassault Aviation Warns Exit From EU Fighter Jet Project In Dispute With Airbus
MT
03/06Boeing To Boost Monthly Output Of 737 MAX Jets By End-2023
MT
03/05Russia may allow outside firms to maintain airliners amid sanctions, Tass says
RE
03/04Exclusive-Boeing aims to nearly double 737 MAX production by end-2023 -sources
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AIRBUS SE
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 59 511 M 64 954 M 64 954 M
Net income 2022 4 107 M 4 483 M 4 483 M
Net cash 2022 8 438 M 9 209 M 9 209 M
P/E ratio 2022 18,6x
Yield 2022 1,91%
Capitalization 76 285 M 83 262 M 83 262 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,14x
EV / Sales 2023 0,93x
Nbr of Employees 123 776
Free-Float -
Chart AIRBUS SE
Duration : Period :
Airbus SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AIRBUS SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 97,10 €
Average target price 145,92 €
Spread / Average Target 50,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Guillaume Faury Chief Executive Officer
Dominik Asam Chief Financial Officer
René Richard Obermann Chairman
Sabine Klauke Chief Technical Officer
Alberto Jose Gutierrez Moreno Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AIRBUS SE-13.58%83 262
THE BOEING COMPANY-10.17%105 430
TEXTRON INC.-7.73%15 409
DASSAULT AVIATION36.84%11 802
AVIC ELECTROMECHANICAL SYSTEMS CO.,LTD.-36.91%7 011
AVICOPTER PLC-30.73%5 189