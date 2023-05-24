Airbus rules out imminent launch of new A220 jet version

PARIS, May 24 (Reuters) - Airbus is not looking
to launch a stretched version of its A220 jetliner in the
current environment, the planemaker said on Wednesday,
effectively knocking down speculation of a launch at the
upcoming Paris Airshow.
A larger version of the 110-130-seat small passenger plane
has been on the horizon for some time and an Airbus spokesperson
reiterated that it was a matter of "when not if".
"But right now, the A220-100 and A220-300 are priority and
we're not looking to launch a new variant in the current
environment," the spokesperson added.
Airbus Chief Executive Guillaume Faury has indicated that
resolving recent industrial delays is the planemaker's top
priority amid continued pressure on the supply chain.
Speculation of an imminent launch circulated on Wednesday
after some media highlighted a Bank of America note suggesting
Airbus would launch the so-called A220-500 version at the June
19-25 event outside Paris.
Two industry sources ruled out an air show announcement.
A larger version of the loss-making A220 program, acquired
from Canada's Bombardier in 2018, would allow Airbus to
renegotiate supplier contracts and lower overall production
costs per aircraft, which have kept the venture in the red.
It would also mount a challenge to the Boeing 737 MAX 8.
But it would eat into a market currently served by the
150-seat A320neo, a core part of Airbus's narrow-body family
that generates most of the planemaking giant's profits.
MID-DECADE
Airbus expects most demand for narrow-body jets to
migrate upwards to the larger A321neo size, where it is already
outselling the largest models of the Boeing 737 MAX.
Most industry sources expect an A220-500 launch to be
closer to the middle of the decade, with the jet entering
service around 2030 and potentially boasting new wings and
engines.
Such a gamble would have wider implications on the main
battlefront for sales between Airbus and Boeing.
It could herald an eventual splitting of the narrow-body
market into two as Airbus replaces the A320neo first and
addresses a replacement for the larger A321neo at a later stage
with newer technology, according to industry analysts.
Such a decision could nonetheless erode the
compatibility which is seen as a key selling point of
narrow-body jets.
Airbus has suggested a new A220 version could also open
up a choice of engines. It told The Air Current last year it
would welcome offers from General Electric/Safran
joint-venture CFM International in addition to current supplier
Pratt & Whitney.
