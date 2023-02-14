Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Airbus SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AIR   NL0000235190

AIRBUS SE

(AIR)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:35:36 2023-02-14 am EST
115.98 EUR   +0.33%
05:48pAirbus says Air India to lease jets on top of record order
RE
05:29pTrending: Air India Orders 470 Jets From Boeing and Airbus
DJ
05:04pIndustrials Drop on Mixed Earnings -- Industrials Roundup
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Airbus says Air India to lease jets on top of record order

02/14/2023 | 05:48pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PARIS, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Airbus will start delivering narrow-body A320neo-family jets to Air India at the end of this year as part of a 250-plane order, the aircraft manufacturer's chief commercial officer said.

The carrier's huge aircraft acquisition will further expand as Air India additionally leases around 25 A320neo-family jets on the open market, he said in an interview.

"Those will come in before we can start delivering the A320s," Airbus CCO Christian Scherer told Reuters.

That would bring the size of the total acquisition, which includes 220 Boeing jets, to 495 planes, 470 of which were announced as direct orders on Tuesday. Reuters reported last month Air India was poised to acquire a total of 495 planes.

The Airbus part of the direct order includes 34 A350-1000 aircraft and six smaller A350-900s originally destined for Russia's sanctions-hit Aeroflot. It also includes 210 single-aisle planes spread between 140 A320neo and 70 A321neo.

Asked whether the deal supported Airbus plans for higher A350 production, Scherer said: "It is poised to grow for sure".

Airbus said in October it would lift monthly A350 output to six units from five in early 2023 and then explore more.

Industry sources have said Airbus throttled back to 4.5 a month in late 2022 and is now producing 5.6, on its way to six a month in 2024, where it may stay through 2025, barring any changes with its full-year results on Thursday.

However, within that shallow overall increase, production of the Air India-backed A350-1000 variant - which currently stands at 1.2 jets a month - is due to increase to 1.8 a month in 2024, two in the first half of 2025 and three in the second half, the sources said.

Airbus declined comment on production of individual variants but Scherer said India's 34 A350-1000 jets would be delivered starting in about two years "at a relatively good pace".

Airbus said in October it is producing three of its A330neo jets a month. Industry sources said it plans to reach a rate of four a month in the second half of 2024, up from 2.8 a month now. It is said to be making seven A220s a month with a goal of 10 by end-year.

Sources cautioned production may be further reviewed when Airbus releases full-year results on Thursday. Scherer declined any comment on detailed output numbers ahead of those earnings. (Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by Kirsten Donovan and Sam Holmes)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIRBUS SE 0.33% 115.98 Real-time Quote.4.13%
BOEING 1.30% 218.45 Delayed Quote.13.21%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -0.02% 73.576 Delayed Quote.2.37%
All news about AIRBUS SE
05:48pAirbus says Air India to lease jets on top of record order
RE
05:29pTrending: Air India Orders 470 Jets From Boeing and Airbus
DJ
05:04pIndustrials Drop on Mixed Earnings -- Industrials Roundup
DJ
02:47pBoeing to Sell up to 290 Jets to Air India
MT
02:45pHow secret London talks led to Air India's gigantic plane order
RE
12:43pEuropean Shares Mostly Higher Amid Stable UK, Eurozone Jobs Data, US Inflation Report
MT
12:36pRolls-Royce, Boeing and GE net bumper orders from Air India
AN
12:06pFactbox-Air India's fleet versus major Indian and international carriers
RE
11:58aAerospace engine makers work with European regulators after delays in U.S. rules
RE
11:55aPM Rishi Sunak Notes 'Billions of Pounds to the UK' from Air India's Jet Order With Air..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AIRBUS SE
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 58 294 M 62 567 M 62 567 M
Net income 2022 3 914 M 4 201 M 4 201 M
Net cash 2022 9 097 M 9 764 M 9 764 M
P/E ratio 2022 23,3x
Yield 2022 1,52%
Capitalization 91 333 M 98 028 M 98 028 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,41x
EV / Sales 2023 1,23x
Nbr of Employees 131 615
Free-Float 74,1%
Chart AIRBUS SE
Duration : Period :
Airbus SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AIRBUS SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 115,98 €
Average target price 141,14 €
Spread / Average Target 21,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Guillaume Faury Chief Executive Officer & Director
Dominik Asam Chief Financial Officer
René Richard Obermann Chairman
Sabine Klauke Chief Technical Officer
Alberto Jose Gutierrez Moreno Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AIRBUS SE4.13%97 560
BOEING11.76%129 010
TEXTRON INC.4.21%15 620
DASSAULT AVIATION0.13%14 125
AVICOPTER PLC-0.80%4 001
AVICHINA INDUSTRY & TECHNOLOGY COMPANY LIMITED12.82%3 890