Airbus says Air India to lease jets on top of record order

PARIS, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Airbus will start
delivering narrow-body A320neo-family jets to Air India at the
end of this year as part of a 250-plane order, the aircraft
manufacturer's chief commercial officer said.
The carrier's huge aircraft acquisition will further expand
as Air India additionally leases around 25 A320neo-family jets
on the open market, he said in an interview.
"Those will come in before we can start delivering the
A320s," Airbus CCO Christian Scherer told Reuters.
That would bring the size of the total acquisition, which
includes 220 Boeing jets, to 495 planes, 470 of which were
announced as direct orders on Tuesday. Reuters reported last
month Air India was poised to acquire a total of 495 planes.
The Airbus part of the direct order includes 34 A350-1000
aircraft and six smaller A350-900s originally destined for
Russia's sanctions-hit Aeroflot. It also includes 210
single-aisle planes spread between 140 A320neo and 70 A321neo.
Asked whether the deal supported Airbus plans for higher
A350 production, Scherer said: "It is poised to grow for sure".
Airbus said in October it would lift monthly A350 output to
six units from five in early 2023 and then explore more.
Industry sources have said Airbus throttled back to 4.5 a
month in late 2022 and is now producing 5.6, on its way to six a
month in 2024, where it may stay through 2025, barring any
changes with its full-year results on Thursday.
However, within that shallow overall increase, production of
the Air India-backed A350-1000 variant - which currently stands
at 1.2 jets a month - is due to increase to 1.8 a month in 2024,
two in the first half of 2025 and three in the second half, the
sources said.
Airbus declined comment on production of individual variants
but Scherer said India's 34 A350-1000 jets would be delivered
starting in about two years "at a relatively good pace".
Airbus said in October it is producing three of its A330neo
jets a month. Industry sources said it plans to reach a rate of
four a month in the second half of 2024, up from 2.8 a month
now. It is said to be making seven A220s a month with a goal of
10 by end-year.
Sources cautioned production may be further reviewed when
Airbus releases full-year results on Thursday. Scherer declined
any comment on detailed output numbers ahead of those earnings.
(Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by Kirsten Donovan and Sam
Holmes)