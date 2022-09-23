Advanced search
    AIR   NL0000235190

AIRBUS SE

(AIR)
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  03:20 2022-09-23 am EDT
91.81 EUR   -0.57%
03:13aAirbus says bigger A220 jetliner makes sense at right time
RE
09/22AIRBUS : to hold Capital Market Day on 23 September 2022
PU
09/22AIRBUS : Xiamen Airlines switches to Airbus A320neo Family to boost fleet
PU
Airbus says bigger A220 jetliner makes sense at right time

09/23/2022 | 03:13am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The first Airbus A350 XWB aircraft of Fiji Airways takes off at the aircraft builder's headquarters of Airbus in Colomiers near Toulouse, France

PARIS (Reuters) - Europe's Airbus on Friday gave the strongest hint yet that it plans to launch a bigger version of its 110 to 130-seat A220 passenger jet, but cautioned it would only act at the right time.

A stretched version of the lightweight Canadian-designed airplane makes a lot of sense, "but we don't want to be right too early", Chief Executive Guillaume Faury told investors.

(Reporting by Tim Hepher; editing by Richard Lough)


© Reuters 2022
Analyst Recommendations on AIRBUS SE
Financials
Sales 2022 59 093 M 58 014 M 58 014 M
Net income 2022 3 994 M 3 921 M 3 921 M
Net cash 2022 7 610 M 7 471 M 7 471 M
P/E ratio 2022 17,8x
Yield 2022 1,96%
Capitalization 72 717 M 71 389 M 71 389 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,10x
EV / Sales 2023 0,88x
Nbr of Employees 128 873
Free-Float 74,0%
Chart AIRBUS SE
Duration : Period :
Airbus SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AIRBUS SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 92,34 €
Average target price 145,88 €
Spread / Average Target 58,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Guillaume Faury Chief Executive Officer & Director
Dominik Asam Chief Financial Officer
René Richard Obermann Chairman
Sabine Klauke Chief Technical Officer
Alberto Jose Gutierrez Moreno Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AIRBUS SE-17.82%71 389
THE BOEING COMPANY-31.10%82 368
TEXTRON INC.-20.89%12 918
DASSAULT AVIATION36.42%10 587
AVICOPTER PLC-43.42%3 784
AVICHINA INDUSTRY & TECHNOLOGY COMPANY LIMITED-35.99%3 389