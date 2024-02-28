Airbus: series of helicopter orders in Anaheim
The agreement will cover up to 120 helicopters of various types to be delivered over the next five to seven years, including a firm order for eight H125s and 10 H145s, which are options converted from a previous contract.
Airbus has also received an order from German operator DRF Luftrettung for up to ten H145s (seven firm orders, three options), and another from US operator HealthNet Aeromedical Services for four H135s.
