Airbus: series of helicopter orders in Anaheim

February 28, 2024 at 09:44 am EST

At the HAI Heli-Expo in Anaheim, California, Airbus announced a landmark framework agreement with The Helicopter Company (THC), Saudi Arabia's leading provider of commercial helicopter services.



The agreement will cover up to 120 helicopters of various types to be delivered over the next five to seven years, including a firm order for eight H125s and 10 H145s, which are options converted from a previous contract.



Airbus has also received an order from German operator DRF Luftrettung for up to ten H145s (seven firm orders, three options), and another from US operator HealthNet Aeromedical Services for four H135s.



