  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Airbus SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AIR   NL0000235190

AIRBUS SE

(AIR)
  Report
Real-time Quote. Real-time Euronext Paris - 11/05 06:25:21 am
108.42 EUR   -0.53%
Airbus shares fall 1% after lower Oct deliveries
RE
06:04aLeonardo revamping Aerostructures to reach breakeven in 2025
RE
06:04aLeonardo revamping Aerostructures to reach breakeven in 2025
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Airbus shares fall 1% after lower Oct deliveries

11/05/2021 | 06:18am EDT
Airbus site in Toulouse

PARIS (Reuters) - Airbus shares slipped on Friday after the planemaker reported that October deliveries were down 10% from the previous month.

Airbus delivered 36 planes in October, down from 40 in each of the two previous months and a monthly peak of 77 in June.

For the year to date, Airbus has delivered 460 planes, leaving 140 to deliver to reach an year-end target of 600.

Shares in the France-based company fell 1% against a slightly firmer market.

Airbus also sold 22 planes in October, including a previously reported order from Jet2 for 15 jets.

So far this year it has sold 292 planes, making for a net total of 125 after cancellations.

Airbus remains ahead of Boeing on deliveries but trails its U.S. rival on new orders this year.

For the first nine months of the year, the latest period for which data is available, Boeing delivered 241 jets and sold 710, which drops to 302 after cancellations and other adjustments.

(Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by David Goodman)


© Reuters 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 52 374 M 60 445 M 60 445 M
Net income 2021 3 101 M 3 579 M 3 579 M
Net cash 2021 6 090 M 7 028 M 7 028 M
P/E ratio 2021 25,3x
Yield 2021 1,04%
Capitalization 85 651 M 98 904 M 98 849 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,52x
EV / Sales 2022 1,29x
Nbr of Employees 125 888
Free-Float 74,1%
Chart AIRBUS SE
Duration : Period :
Airbus SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AIRBUS SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 109,00 €
Average target price 140,70 €
Spread / Average Target 29,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Guillaume Faury Chief Executive Officer
Dominik Asam Chief Financial Officer
René Richard Obermann Chairman
Sabine Klauke Chief Technical Officer
Alberto Jose Gutierrez Moreno Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AIRBUS SE21.41%98 904
THE BOEING COMPANY-0.32%125 198
TEXTRON INC.59.69%16 757
AVIC ELECTROMECHANICAL SYSTEMS CO.,LTD.37.99%9 539
DASSAULT AVIATION SA4.40%8 995
AVICOPTER PLC1.99%5 893