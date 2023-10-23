(Reuters) - Airbus said on Monday it had signed two contracts valued at 1.2 billion euros ($1.27 billion) for capability enhancement and in-service support.

The world's biggest planemaker said it struck deals with France's Directorate General of Armaments (DGA) and Directorate of Aeronautic Maintenance (DMAe) for capability enhancement and in-service support of France's fleet of A330 MRTTs (Multi Role Tanker Transports).

($1 = 0.9436 euros)

(Reporting by Michal Aleksandrowicz in Gdansk; editing by Jason Neely)